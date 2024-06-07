Advertisement
The transition to working from home a few years ago disrupted my health and fitness routine. I found it challenging to maintain a consistent workout schedule, and I noticed fluctuations in my weight, even though I don't weigh myself often.
When I did step on a scale about a year and a half later, the number was higher than I was comfortable with—particularly concerning given the metabolic issues, like blood sugar problems, that run in my family.
I've always had a larger frame (I'm 5'7'' and have never been a size 2 or 4, for context), and changing that has never been my goal.
Instead, I wanted to reestablish healthy habits to get my metabolism back on track and feel good in my own skin again.
I started to make some lifestyle changes
Like most people on a weight loss journey, I started by homing in on my diet and exercise. But I ran into a few challenges.
The first challenge was the hours at the gym. While conveniently located (right around the corner from my apartment), the gym I joined closed early.
I usually work well into the evening, so a place that closes at 8 p.m. was not a good fit for me.
Secondly, making dietary changes also posed a challenge because I couldn't shake my late-night sweet tooth. Even if I ate healthily during the day, nighttime snacks seemed to unravel those efforts
I've always been a fan of supplementation and decided to try a general inositol supplement that I thought—according to my very limited research—would help with my blood sugar (and, by default, my metabolism), but I didn't notice a difference.
It wasn't until I stumbled upon mindbodygreen's metabolism+ supplement that I really started to move the needle on my health.
My experience with metabolism+
I was hopeful about metabolism+'s benefits even before I started taking it. I was impressed with the claims that it could boost metabolic rate, regulate appetite, curb cravings, and reduce body fat and weight, and I was intrigued to see if it would live up to the hype.* My dietitian friend also gave it a thumbs-up, instilling even more confidence.
After about a week with metabolism+, I noticed my appetite was generally reduced. I wasn't hungry all the time, and my cravings were much less frequent.* And when they did arise, I was able to acknowledge them and satisfy them with smaller amounts of food, like eating a few bites of cake and then putting leftovers in the fridge to enjoy the next day.
I also started to notice that my pants were a bit loose. And when I stepped on the scale again after five or six weeks of taking metabolism+ consistently, I was shocked.
I truly think metabolism+ enhanced other lifestyle changes that helped me lose weight
I was 10 pounds closer to my goal weight before it started bouncing around—a number I haven't seen in years. I can't credit this all to the metabolism+, but I think the supplement helped support some of the other changes I'd been making recently.*
For example, my office recently moved locations, and the new building has a gym that's open 24/7. So I now take a gym bag to work with me (almost) daily to easily fit in a workout in the evening, and this is the most consistent I've been with an exercise schedule in years.
I also started being more mindful of what I eat and make sure I pack nourishing foods with me for a long day at the office. (I love this overnight oats recipe and this yogurt bowl hack.)
But I do think the weight loss really skyrocketed after starting metabolism+ because my cravings and appetite were better managed, and I wasn't eating as much.*
It's now an integral part of my routine
Integrating metabolism+ into my day was a breeze. I take it after lunch (usually after 1 p.m.) since that's my first substantial meal of the day. Also, the caffeine from the green tea leaves in the supplements gives me a nice little clarity enhancement for an afternoon at work.*
Also, as someone who is gluten-free, it's essential that my supplements contain no trace of gluten. I feel very assured that these supplements are of the highest quality possible.
The takeaway
Losing weight and improving my metabolic health is not something that happened overnight. It's been a journey. But since starting metabolism+, I feel energized, motivated, and hopeful that I'll continue to feel good and supported in this ongoing process.*
I think metabolism+ found a permanent spot in my routine. And if these are all the changes I'm seeing in the first handful of weeks, I can't wait to see what the coming months bring.*
Like Pre-Workout But Hate The Jitters? This Caffeine-Free Option Is For You
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The Surprising Reason You're Feeling Tired & What To Do About It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
