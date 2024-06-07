Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Healthy Weight

I Feel Better, Manage Cravings & Have Lost Weight Thanks To This* 

Jen Howard
Author:
Jen Howard
June 07, 2024
Jen Howard
Health Writer
By Jen Howard
Health Writer
Jen Howard works as a paralegal in a law firm and can be found out with friends or watching the Boston sports teams in her free time.
Image by mbg Creative / mindbodygreen
June 07, 2024

The transition to working from home a few years ago disrupted my health and fitness routine. I found it challenging to maintain a consistent workout schedule, and I noticed fluctuations in my weight, even though I don't weigh myself often.

When I did step on a scale about a year and a half later, the number was higher than I was comfortable with—particularly concerning given the metabolic issues, like blood sugar problems, that run in my family.

I've always had a larger frame (I'm 5'7'' and have never been a size 2 or 4, for context), and changing that has never been my goal.

Instead, I wanted to reestablish healthy habits to get my metabolism back on track and feel good in my own skin again.

I started to make some lifestyle changes

Like most people on a weight loss journey, I started by homing in on my diet and exercise. But I ran into a few challenges. 

The first challenge was the hours at the gym. While conveniently located (right around the corner from my apartment), the gym I joined closed early.

I usually work well into the evening, so a place that closes at 8 p.m. was not a good fit for me. 

Secondly, making dietary changes also posed a challenge because I couldn't shake my late-night sweet tooth. Even if I ate healthily during the day, nighttime snacks seemed to unravel those efforts

I've always been a fan of supplementation and decided to try a general inositol supplement that I thought—according to my very limited research—would help with my blood sugar (and, by default, my metabolism), but I didn't notice a difference. 

It wasn't until I stumbled upon mindbodygreen's metabolism+ supplement that I really started to move the needle on my health.

My experience with metabolism+ 

I was hopeful about metabolism+'s benefits even before I started taking it. I was impressed with the claims that it could boost metabolic rate, regulate appetite, curb cravings, and reduce body fat and weight, and I was intrigued to see if it would live up to the hype.* My dietitian friend also gave it a thumbs-up, instilling even more confidence.

After about a week with metabolism+, I noticed my appetite was generally reduced. I wasn't hungry all the time, and my cravings were much less frequent.* And when they did arise, I was able to acknowledge them and satisfy them with smaller amounts of food, like eating a few bites of cake and then putting leftovers in the fridge to enjoy the next day.

I also started to notice that my pants were a bit loose. And when I stepped on the scale again after five or six weeks of taking metabolism+ consistently, I was shocked. 

I truly think metabolism+ enhanced other lifestyle changes that helped me lose weight

I was 10 pounds closer to my goal weight before it started bouncing around—a number I haven't seen in years. I can't credit this all to the metabolism+, but I think the supplement helped support some of the other changes I'd been making recently.*

For example, my office recently moved locations, and the new building has a gym that's open 24/7. So I now take a gym bag to work with me (almost) daily to easily fit in a workout in the evening, and this is the most consistent I've been with an exercise schedule in years. 

I also started being more mindful of what I eat and make sure I pack nourishing foods with me for a long day at the office. (I love this overnight oats recipe and this yogurt bowl hack.)

But I do think the weight loss really skyrocketed after starting metabolism+ because my cravings and appetite were better managed, and I wasn't eating as much.* 

It's now an integral part of my routine

Integrating metabolism+ into my day was a breeze. I take it after lunch (usually after 1 p.m.) since that's my first substantial meal of the day. Also, the caffeine from the green tea leaves in the supplements gives me a nice little clarity enhancement for an afternoon at work.* 

Also, as someone who is gluten-free, it's essential that my supplements contain no trace of gluten. I feel very assured that these supplements are of the highest quality possible.

The takeaway 

Losing weight and improving my metabolic health is not something that happened overnight. It's been a journey. But since starting metabolism+, I feel energized, motivated, and hopeful that I'll continue to feel good and supported in this ongoing process.*

I think metabolism+ found a permanent spot in my routine. And if these are all the changes I'm seeing in the first handful of weeks, I can't wait to see what the coming months bring.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

How I Conquered My Never-Ending Hunger With One Supplement
Integrative Health

How I Conquered My Never-Ending Hunger With One Supplement

Hannah Margaret Allen

Like Pre-Workout But Hate The Jitters? This Caffeine-Free Option Is For You
Integrative Health

Like Pre-Workout But Hate The Jitters? This Caffeine-Free Option Is For You

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It
Integrative Health

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It

Chimére L. Sweeney

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Support Your Longevity — Shop HigherDose, Plunge, & Therabody For Less
Integrative Health

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Support Your Longevity — Shop HigherDose, Plunge, & Therabody For Less

Carleigh Ferrante

The Surprising Reason You're Feeling Tired & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

The Surprising Reason You're Feeling Tired & What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Struggling With Gut Health? Discover The Essential Vitamin You Might Be Lacking
Integrative Health

Struggling With Gut Health? Discover The Essential Vitamin You Might Be Lacking

Josey Murray

Say Goodbye To Bloat & Irregularity With This Fast-Acting Probiotic*
Integrative Health

Say Goodbye To Bloat & Irregularity With This Fast-Acting Probiotic*

Emma Loewe

Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*
Integrative Health

Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Carb Was Called A "True Longevity Food" With Added Gut Benefits
Integrative Health

This Carb Was Called A "True Longevity Food" With Added Gut Benefits

Hannah Frye

How I Conquered My Never-Ending Hunger With One Supplement
Integrative Health

How I Conquered My Never-Ending Hunger With One Supplement

Hannah Margaret Allen

Like Pre-Workout But Hate The Jitters? This Caffeine-Free Option Is For You
Integrative Health

Like Pre-Workout But Hate The Jitters? This Caffeine-Free Option Is For You

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It
Integrative Health

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It

Chimére L. Sweeney

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Support Your Longevity — Shop HigherDose, Plunge, & Therabody For Less
Integrative Health

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Support Your Longevity — Shop HigherDose, Plunge, & Therabody For Less

Carleigh Ferrante

The Surprising Reason You're Feeling Tired & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

The Surprising Reason You're Feeling Tired & What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Struggling With Gut Health? Discover The Essential Vitamin You Might Be Lacking
Integrative Health

Struggling With Gut Health? Discover The Essential Vitamin You Might Be Lacking

Josey Murray

Say Goodbye To Bloat & Irregularity With This Fast-Acting Probiotic*
Integrative Health

Say Goodbye To Bloat & Irregularity With This Fast-Acting Probiotic*

Emma Loewe

Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*
Integrative Health

Try This To Get Your Digestive System Running Like Clockwork*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Carb Was Called A "True Longevity Food" With Added Gut Benefits
Integrative Health

This Carb Was Called A "True Longevity Food" With Added Gut Benefits

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth TipsFeng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep Out
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.