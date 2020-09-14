I Started Drinking Turmeric Tonic Every Day. Here's What Happened

Turmeric is fascinating and a popular anti-inflammatory spice that has been used for centuries for its health benefits. It's often used to give an intense golden hue and zest to smoothies, soups, and curries. More than that, turmeric root is extremely healthy, and a spoonful a day might just be able to work miracles.

A little while ago I stumbled upon an elixir on a trip to Bali that supposedly functions as a cure-all. The Kunyit Jamu is a traditional Indonesian herbal tonic and chock-full of lemon juice, pulp, and fresh turmeric root.

One of the most exciting things about traveling as a holistic nutritionist is finding new recipes and health rituals. So I started drinking the turmeric tonic every day. Here's what happened: