Hill references a recent Stanford study that compared a diet that increased fiber versus a diet that added fermented foods. During this 10-week study, "they had one group increase their fiber intake from 20 to 40 grams per day," says Hill. "The other group added six servings of fermented foods to their diet per day." You know, kimchi, sauerkraut, and the like.

The researchers then measured a host of markers to discover how these two diets affected inflammation (which can lead to bloating and discomfort as a result). "They found a few unusual things in the study," notes Hill. "The fermented food group, across the board, saw increased diversity in their microbiome, and they had a dramatic reduction in inflammatory markers."

In the high-fiber group, however, the results weren't as conclusive: Some people saw a decrease in those inflammatory markers, but others saw a stark increase. Why? Well, it all depended on the health of their gut microbiome.

"Individuals who had really low diversity—so a really weak gut—struggled with the increase in fiber, and it actually increased inflammation," says Hill. "Whereas those who had a very diverse, well-equipped microbiome ecosystem did quite well, and actually saw a decrease in inflammation."