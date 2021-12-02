We repeat: Everyone has unique DNA, which can affect your response to vitamin D and other essential micronutrients—which, in turn, means you might need extra help to make sure you achieve (and maintain) proper nutrition levels. So if you know that you have a genetic risk for vitamin D insufficiency, you can take targeted measures to close the gap proactively. (We argue supplements are the most efficient way to do so.*)

Regardless of your genes, the vitamin D gap is very real. Over 93% of the U.S. population is failing to consume just 400 IU of vitamin D from our daily diet, and meanwhile, over 40% of American adults meet the clinical criteria for vitamin D insufficiency.

As for the specific single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that affect vitamin D status, researchers have identified a few key players. Ready for some science speak? First, vitamin D blood levels [serum 25(OH)D] can be influenced by gene rs2282679, which affects the vitamin D binding protein (VDBP). If your VDBP levels are higher, more 25(OH)D will be bound to it and less available to do its job. And so, you may need to up your vitamin D intake to compensate for this anomaly.

“Two other SNPs related to 25-hydroxylase (rs10751657, CYP2R1) and 1α-hydroxylase (rs10877012, CYP27B1) have also been identified,” says mbg Director of Scientific Affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, regarding genetic variability. “These are the enzymes that convert vitamin D into its circulating form and active hormone form, respectively. And then FokI (rs2228570), BsmI (rs1544410), ApaI (rs7975232), and TaqI (rs731236) are genetic polymorphisms linked to the vitamin D receptor (VDR) and thus the ability of vitamin D to bind and do its many critical jobs in the body.”*