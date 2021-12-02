 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How Much Vitamin D Do You Need? The Answer May Depend On Your Genes
|
Expert Reviewed How Much Vitamin D Do You Need? The Answer May Depend On Your Genes

How Much Vitamin D Do You Need? The Answer May Depend On Your Genes

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This Unsuspecting Factor Can Change How Much Vitamin D You Really Need

Image by Alba Vitta / Stocksy

December 2, 2021 — 10:26 AM

As we’ve discussed before: How much vitamin D you actually need relies on a variety of individual factors. Essentially? It’s personal. The most personal element of them all, perhaps, is your DNA—everyone has a unique genetic code, after all. 

But as integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast, you can actually test your genes to see whether they have a stake in your vitamin D status: It’s a clever concept called nutritional genomics. “Nutritional genomics is one of my favorite tests,” he says, and below, he explains just how it works. 

How your genes can determine how much vitamin D you need. 

At the most basic level, nutritional genomics is “using genetic assessments to help you understand what your risks may be for certain kinds of nutritional issues,” says Singh. 

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+

We repeat: Everyone has unique DNA, which can affect your response to vitamin D and other essential micronutrients—which, in turn, means you might need extra help to make sure you achieve (and maintain) proper nutrition levels. So if you know that you have a genetic risk for vitamin D insufficiency, you can take targeted measures to close the gap proactively. (We argue supplements are the most efficient way to do so.*)

Regardless of your genes, the vitamin D gap is very real. Over 93% of the U.S. population is failing to consume just 400 IU of vitamin D from our daily diet, and meanwhile, over 40% of American adults meet the clinical criteria for vitamin D insufficiency.

As for the specific single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that affect vitamin D status, researchers have identified a few key players. Ready for some science speak? First, vitamin D blood levels [serum 25(OH)D] can be influenced by gene rs2282679, which affects the vitamin D binding protein (VDBP). If your VDBP levels are higher, more 25(OH)D will be bound to it and less available to do its job. And so, you may need to up your vitamin D intake to compensate for this anomaly. 

“Two other SNPs related to 25-hydroxylase (rs10751657, CYP2R1) and 1α-hydroxylase (rs10877012, CYP27B1) have also been identified,” says mbg Director of Scientific Affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, regarding genetic variability. “These are the enzymes that convert vitamin D into its circulating form and active hormone form, respectively. And then FokI (rs2228570), BsmI (rs1544410), ApaI (rs7975232), and TaqI (rs731236) are genetic polymorphisms linked to the vitamin D receptor (VDR) and thus the ability of vitamin D to bind and do its many critical jobs in the body.”* 

Advertisement

What to do about it. 

First, we should note that nutritional genomics is a rapidly growing field, and we’re continuing to learn more about it every single day. Plus, everyone is a unique individual, so it’s difficult to offer an exact action plan based on these genetic differences—and different testing companies might tell you different things. As Singh notes: “The [genetic testing] methodology is pretty straightforward, however, how you interpret those genes and use the information to tell somebody what the result is—that is where the difference [lies].”

If you’re interested in getting a nutritional genomics test, Singh is partial to a company called Nutrigenomix. “They are associated with the University of Toronto, so it comes from an academic place, and the folks who run the company are leaders in the field of nutritional genomics.” Then you might consider finding an integrative-minded health care practitioner that is comfortable using that data for a personalized nutrition assessment and action plan.

If you don’t have access to a genetic testing company (or simply don’t want to test your DNA, which is fine!), a slew of other factors that can also affect your response to vitamin D, anyway—just take a look at this list

The takeaway. 

Your genes can determine how much vitamin D you need—some DNA variations can affect your response to the essential micronutrient, which means you may need more vitamin D than others. At the end of the day, though, if you're providing your body with sufficient vitamin D3 (5,000 IU plus per day) from a high-quality D3 supplement, you’re probably doing just fine. But to know for sure or out of curiosity, you can always get your 25(OH)D level tested and go from there.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is My Go-To Breakfast For Blood Sugar Balance

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is My Go-To Breakfast For Blood Sugar Balance
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & This Food Is Like A One-Stop Shop For Whole Body Nutrition

Jamie Schneider
I'm An MD & This Food Is Like A One-Stop Shop For Whole Body Nutrition
Spirituality

Astrologers Say The Winter Season Is Going To Be Anything But Quiet

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say The Winter Season Is Going To Be Anything But Quiet
Beauty

This Eye Shape Is Naturally Sultry: Try These Tips To Accentuate It

Andrea Jordan
This Eye Shape Is Naturally Sultry: Try These Tips To Accentuate It
Beauty

You Must Try This Iconic Supermodel's Face Mask For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
You Must Try This Iconic Supermodel's Face Mask For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Sipping This Drink Daily Can Support Mood & Gut Health, Research Finds

Emma Loewe
Sipping This Drink Daily Can Support Mood & Gut Health, Research Finds
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Upcoming Eclipse Will Affect This Sign The Most, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan
The Upcoming Eclipse Will Affect This Sign The Most, Astrologers Say
Beauty

Experts Warn, Your Collagen Supplement Might Be Missing This Important Thing

Alexandra Engler
Experts Warn, Your Collagen Supplement Might Be Missing This Important Thing
Beauty

A Holistic Derm's Must-Have Food For Glowing Skin & A Balanced Gut

Jamie Schneider
A Holistic Derm's Must-Have Food For Glowing Skin & A Balanced Gut
Love

Coming Up On A One-Year Anniversary? 19 Meaningful Gifts To Consider

Sarah Regan
Coming Up On A One-Year Anniversary? 19 Meaningful Gifts To Consider
Integrative Health

This Healing Brain Wave Chills Us Out: How To Tap Into It, From Neuroscientists

Colleen Travers
This Healing Brain Wave Chills Us Out: How To Tap Into It, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

Science Reveals What Really Matters When It Comes To “Bad” Fats & Heart Health

Eliza Sullivan
Science Reveals What Really Matters When It Comes To “Bad” Fats & Heart Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-your-genes-can-affect-how-much-vitamin-d-you-need
vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!