This Is How Your Body Recovers At Night & Why It Matters For Optimal Performance
It’s no secret that sleep is a foundational piece of mental and physical health, but if asked, most people wouldn’t be able to answer why that is.
I mean, think about it: Do you feel like your strongest, fastest, most agile self if you’re exhausted and running on empty? Me neither. So, it’s not surprising that even one night of sleep deprivation1 can decrease muscular endurance and strength, and plenty of research has shown other negative impacts on athletic performance, from increased perceived effort to reduced speed and accuracy.
“Sleep is an essential recovery and growth process. It actively repairs damage, promotes healing and immune defense, regulates emotions, consolidates memories, forms neural connections, etc. When we chronically don't get enough opportunity to meet our sleep needs, we suffer in our health and performance in every way,” shares sleep expert Jade Wu, M.D.
Honing in on better sleep is an accessible and affordable way to level up your recovery at night so you can get back to crushing your goals during the day.
Your muscles love sleep
Most of us are at least vaguely familiar with rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which benefits brain and mental function. Well, non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep is the sweet spot for physical recovery, with Stage 3 of NREM considered the deepest sleep of all. With the brain less active during this time, blood supply increases to our muscles and tissues, bringing with it more nutrients to optimize repair and growth.
But that extra boost in nutrient-dense blood supply isn’t the only magic at work. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, and author of The Women’s Guide to Overcoming Insomnia, notes that a critical hormonal is also at play.
“During the deeper stages of sleep, human growth hormone (HGH) is released2, which aids in repairing muscle, strengthening bones, and converting fat to fuel,” she says. “Less sleep leads to reduced HGH levels, impacting the speed from which you recover from workouts.”
Great news for joint health, too—tendons and ligaments3 benefit from HGH thanks to increased collagen production.
Make muscle… while resting?
Muscle protein synthesis (MPS) is three little words that have become a hot topic.
MPS is how the body uses amino acids to build and maintain muscle. It’s happening all the time, as the body is constantly breaking down muscle and building it back up using the amino acids we consume through protein.
When we work out, we inflict minor microscopic damage to muscle tissue—I know it sounds negative, but it’s just a normal part of the process. The body is intelligently designed to repair these tiny tears, again through the power of amino acids. Healing this damage, building new muscle, creating new microtears, and repeating the cycle eventually leads to increases in muscle mass.
Among its other superpowers, HGH supports muscle protein synthesis4, which is another reason that the precious HGH spike we receive at night is so supportive of physical recovery. But that’s not the only hormone helping us promote muscle health.
Testosterone typically rises as we sleep, promoting muscle growth and increasing glycogen stores (more on that below).
Though often associated with men’s health, testosterone is essential for women, too, as it helps regulate muscle mass, strength, and bone density. Women naturally produce testosterone through the ovaries, adrenal glands, liver, kidney, muscle, fat, and skin. Sleep deprivation is linked to reduced testosterone production in both men and women, putting a definite damper on the body’s ability to heal and wake up stronger.
Yet another hormone for optimal muscle growth, maintenance, and healing, insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) also increases muscle protein synthesis5. It’s especially skilled in activating muscle satellite cells which can replenish muscle fibers. Improving sleep quality is associated with improved IGF-1 levels.
Sleep certainly does seem to be a recovery non-negotiable for muscle health, as even a single night of sleep deprivation6 can lead to a significant 18% decline in MPS.
Sleep puts out the fire
Inflammation is a bit of a misunderstood sibling in the family of physiological processes. Yes, chronic inflammation is harmful and can lead to systemic issues. However, a certain amount of inflammation is a natural part of the recovery process7.
Those microtears I mentioned earlier? That’s inflammation, and the body’s ability to swiftly respond to it is an integral component of improving strength and endurance while preventing injury.
As Nishi Bhopal, M.D. says, “sleep is important for immune function, as it enhances the production of antibodies and cytokines that support the body’s response to infections and inflammation.”
Research shows that sleep does, in fact, boost anti-inflammatory cytokine production8—these are our chemical messengers that regulate immunity, impact blood cell growth, and aid in wound repair.
Our cardiovascular system also plays a part. When we sleep, our blood pressure drops and blood vessels relax. If we’re deprived of sleep, this process doesn’t occur, and elevated blood pressure can create inflammation through endothelial cells lining blood vessels.
Then there are the hormonal components of inflammation, particularly cortisol and melatonin.
Cortisol
Cortisol is one of our main stress hormones, and when we sleep, especially in the deep stages of NREM, cortisol levels drop. That’s to our recovery advantage, as consistently high levels of cortisol reduce the immune response9 needed for tissue healing and also make it harder for us to stick with a healthy sleep schedule10.
There’s a tricky cycle that can happen between sleep and cortisol if things go in the wrong direction. “Sleep deprivation also leads to increased levels of cortisol. More cortisol contributes to slower recovery times,” cautions Harris.
If you’re overtraining and overworked, you may be raising your cortisol in a detrimental way—a worthy reason to prioritize recovery regularly.
Melatonin
As Wu explains, “Sleep helps to reduce inflammation, in part because melatonin (the "sleepy hormone" secreted at night, during dark hours) is a free radical scavenger that can easily enter parts of the body and brain to fight inflammation. That's why getting a lot less sleep than a person needs can increase systemic inflammation and make it harder to heal injuries and illness.”
Glyco-what? (An energy must-have)
Glycogen is a primary source of energy stored in our muscles and liver, which we tap into during intense activity. Ever heard of carbo-loading before a big race or event? Folks do that because the body breaks carbohydrates into glucose, and carbs that aren’t immediately used for energy are stored as glycogen for future needs.
Luckily, carbs aren’t the only way to replenish our glycogen stores during recovery (though they should certainly play a part). Sleep is another part of the equation, as it’s a time the body can reduce energy expenditure and instead focus on replenishment.
Research shows that two or more hours of moderate exercise12 is enough to significantly reduce glycogen stores and that it can take 24 hours of rest along with adequate carbohydrate consumption to replenish this loss. And sleep deprivation is also linked to reduced muscle glycogen stores.
Then, HGH enters the arena again, as this hormone triggers the liver to release glucose for glycogen creation, a process called glycogenesis. When we get deep sleep, we boost our production of HGH and get a much-needed refill of our glycogen stores to optimize energy output the following day.
How to sleep for recovery & performance
Most of us go through periods of less-than-restful sleep, be it because of high stress, travel, or illness. Whatever the cause, there are ways to encourage your body to get the high-quality deep sleep it needs to promote recovery, so you can get back to crushing your goals.
Sleep chronotypes
Wu recommends identifying your sleep chronotype and working with your body’s natural tendencies to get on a healthy schedule.
“We all have a hard-wired—but somewhat adjustable and inevitably changing over the course of a lifetime—circadian tendency to be a night owl, a morning bird, or somewhere in between. You can tell by when you function best, how hard it is for you to fall asleep versus wake up,” she says. Your best recovery and performance will happen when you work with your natural circadian phase rather than against it.”
Environment
Environment is another component sleep experts agree on dialing in for an easier night. Try optimizing your bedroom with Bhopal’s “3CD�” framework: cool, clean, calm, and dark.
- The average ideal sleep temperature is around 68°F, with warmer temperatures linked to poorer sleep and increased wakefulness.
- Keeping your room free of clutter offers an additional peace of mind when drifting off.
- Avoiding intense activity and overstimulating media keeps cortisol levels low for an easier time falling asleep.
- Experiencing light exposure at night can suppress melatonin production by more than 50%13, so the darker your room the better.
Mindset
It’s not just about our space, Bhopal adds. “Mindset is important here. Prioritize sleep and think of it as part of your training routine. A consistent sleep schedule regulates the circadian rhythm and helps maintain a healthy body clock and sleep architecture.”
Harris offers five additional tips to keep in mind for when sleep feels more elusive than you’d like:
- Don’t try to force it. If you can’t sleep, get up and do something quiet, calm and relaxing in dim light until you eventually get sleepy.
- Write it down. Write down your to-do list and prioritize what needs to be done, what you’d like to do, and what can wait.
- Work on meditation. The more that you practice daytime meditation (even for 5 minutes a day), the better you get at letting go of thighs that may impact your ability to fall asleep.
- If you’re worried about sleep leading up to an athletic competition, work on getting good quality sleep in the week beforehand. Not sleeping so well the night before isn’t the worst—adrenaline will carry you!
- If you continue to struggle with your sleep, talk with a sleep specialist who can help.
Sleep FAQs with expert answers
Do active people need more sleep?
Do active people need more sleep?
- Harris advises that it’s individualized, but likely. “Some do for sure. But there’s a range, some people even need a power nap, provided it doesn’t negatively impact their nighttime sleep. If you can sleep more routinely and it doesn’t worsen your sleep quality, then you might need more routinely,” she says.
- “Most adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep, but athletes might need a bit more depending on how intensely they’re training,” Bhopal suggests.
- Wu notes, “There is not necessarily a linear relationship with your sleep needs going up forever as you add more activity. We can also negatively impact our sleep by over-doing it; if we are working so hard—physically, mentally, emotionally—during the day without adequate rest, the message we're sending to our bodies is that there must be a threat constantly in our vicinity, because otherwise why would we be expending so much energy non-stop? So it's good to find a balance.”
How can I sleep well while traveling?
How can I sleep well while traveling?
- There’s several affordable options that Harris loves to bring along on trips. “If you’re not going too far, bring your pillow with you! It makes a big difference! Light blocking travel shades can block the light in rooms where the shades aren’t too great. An eye mask can be useful as well as ear plugs. I’m a fan of bringing a travel white noise machine to block noise,” she says.
- Bhopal recommends a few key lifestyle interventions to reduce the fatigue of travel: “It’s a good idea to stay hydrated, eat well, move and stay active, and create a comfortable sleep environment.”
- Wu suggests keeping a consistent sleep-wake schedule, starting with a consistent rise time.
What other tools can help?
What other tools can help?
- Some of Bhopal’s favorites include the TimeShifter app for travel, the DARE app for anxiety and stress, and the Sleep Reset app for insomnia. She also recommends the ReTimer bright light wearable for resetting circadian rhythm and uses the Oura Ring to track her own sleep patterns.
- “White noise apps are fantastic as well as anything that can help block light. I love meditation apps to help focus the brain, especially during the day,” Harris shares.
- One free and easy option anyone can do: Wu recommends prioritizing light exposure during the day to reap the benefits of a balanced circadian rhythm at night.
The takeaway
Sleep is a must-have part of recovery and an essential aspect of optimizing both physical and mental performance. From muscle protein synthesis to reduced inflammation, it offers the body a change to repair and grow stronger.
And be sure to personalize your routine and stay open to the changes life brings. “Don't be too rigid or prescriptive with your sleep metrics... it's much too complex to fit into a simple shape that looks the same every day. It will change, and there will be exceptions, and that's okay,” says Wu.
