When you think about vitamin D, sunshine and strong bones probably come to mind. And while we've learned for decades that vitamin D actually has a whole slew of whole-body benefits (including supporting your immune system and promoting proper thyroid function, among others), helping to keep your bones healthy and strong is certainly still a foundational role of this fat-soluble micronutrient worth raving about.* (Especially considering we lose bone mineral density as we age!)

One of the major ways in which vitamin D does so much good for your bones is through its relationship with calcium, the major structural building block of your bones and teeth. And while people have typically heard that you need vitamin D to absorb calcium, the relationship is actually a little more nuanced (in a good way, we're not talking about an on-again-off-again ex here) than that.*

Here's what to know about how vitamin D and calcium work together in your body—and why it's so important to get enough of the sunshine vitamin if you want to maintain healthy bones for life.*