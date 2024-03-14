Advertisement
How To Use Honey In Your Skin Care Routine, From A Derm
When my skin acts up—whether it's irritation, flushing, or dryness—I turn to a full face mask with one ingredient only: Manuka honey. This time-tested practice, in my opinion, is one of the few DIY remedies that never fails.
But like with any skin care ingredient, it's essential to use it strategically. Ahead, discover the best tips for incorporating this liquid gold into your beauty routine, courtesy of board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D.
Seek out high-quality honey
First, you’ll want to find a high-quality honey product. “Raw honey has not been processed (taken from beekeepers directly) and it retains the antioxidants,” Patel says.
Under the “raw honey” umbrella, Patel notes, “Manuka and buckwheat varieties, in particular, have more anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties.”
One A+ pick for skin and cooking: the Wedderspoon Monofloral Manuka Honey KFactor 16.
Use it as a face or lip treatment
“It’s best to use as a face mask that is washed off,” Patel says. “Just apply raw honey to clean dry skin and leave on for 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse with warm water.” You can call upon this mask whenever your skin needs some hydration, soothing, or you’re just craving a fresh glow.
You can also use honey as a pimple spot treatment because of its healing properties. Still, Patel recommends checking with your dermatologist before making this a regular habit, as it may not be the best option for every type of acne.
Additionally, you can mix Manuka honey with sugar to create an easy DIY sugar scrub for sloughing off dead skin and softening the lips.
Find honey in your store-bought products
While raw Manuka honey is generally best used in a wash-off manner, if you're seeking its anti-inflammatory benefits, consider opting for pre-formulated products containing honey. This ensures efficacy, safety, and the incorporation of other beneficial ingredients to mitigate the sticky texture.
For instance, the Manuka Health Nourishing Lip Balm also incorporates elderberry for a natural tint (plus additional antioxidants). You can also find honey in moisturizers like Farmacy's Honey Halo, which includes buckwheat honey and ceramides for extra plumping.
Alternatively, you can adhere to the wash-off method by utilizing honey masks, or try Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm to gently remove makeup and nourish the skin ahead of your water-based face wash.
The key takeaway is to prioritize high-quality Manuka or buckwheat honey for skin care purposes—that goes for DIY beauty treatments or store-bought products.
The takeaway
Incorporating high-quality Manuka or buckwheat honey into your skin care routine can provide a plethora of benefits, from hydration to skin-soothing to tempering inflammation. Whether used in DIY masks or found in store-bought products, it will surely keep your complexion beaming. Craving more DIY projects? Here, another kitchen-friendly mask to consider.
