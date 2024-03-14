Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

How To Use Honey In Your Skin Care Routine, From A Derm

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
March 14, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Close up of smiling woman with closed eyes and glowing/dewy skin
Image by Ohlamour Studio / Stocksy
March 14, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

When my skin acts up—whether it's irritation, flushing, or dryness—I turn to a full face mask with one ingredient only: Manuka honey. This time-tested practice, in my opinion, is one of the few DIY remedies that never fails.

But like with any skin care ingredient, it's essential to use it strategically. Ahead, discover the best tips for incorporating this liquid gold into your beauty routine, courtesy of board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D.

1.

Seek out high-quality honey

First, you’ll want to find a high-quality honey product. “Raw honey has not been processed (taken from beekeepers directly) and it retains the antioxidants,” Patel says.

Under the “raw honey” umbrella, Patel notes, “Manuka and buckwheat varieties, in particular, have more anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties.”

One A+ pick for skin and cooking: the Wedderspoon Monofloral Manuka Honey KFactor 16

2.

Use it as a face or lip treatment

“It’s best to use as a face mask that is washed off,” Patel says. “Just apply raw honey to clean dry skin and leave on for 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse with warm water.” You can call upon this mask whenever your skin needs some hydration, soothing, or you’re just craving a fresh glow. 

You can also use honey as a pimple spot treatment because of its healing properties. Still, Patel recommends checking with your dermatologist before making this a regular habit, as it may not be the best option for every type of acne.

Additionally, you can mix Manuka honey with sugar to create an easy DIY sugar scrub for sloughing off dead skin and softening the lips.

3.

Find honey in your store-bought products

While raw Manuka honey is generally best used in a wash-off manner, if you're seeking its anti-inflammatory benefits, consider opting for pre-formulated products containing honey. This ensures efficacy, safety, and the incorporation of other beneficial ingredients to mitigate the sticky texture.

For instance, the Manuka Health Nourishing Lip Balm also incorporates elderberry for a natural tint (plus additional antioxidants). You can also find honey in moisturizers like Farmacy's Honey Halo, which includes buckwheat honey and ceramides for extra plumping.

Alternatively, you can adhere to the wash-off method by utilizing honey masks, or try Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm to gently remove makeup and nourish the skin ahead of your water-based face wash.

The key takeaway is to prioritize high-quality Manuka or buckwheat honey for skin care purposes—that goes for DIY beauty treatments or store-bought products.

The takeaway

Incorporating high-quality Manuka or buckwheat honey into your skin care routine can provide a plethora of benefits, from hydration to skin-soothing to tempering inflammation. Whether used in DIY masks or found in store-bought products, it will surely keep your complexion beaming. Craving more DIY projects? Here, another kitchen-friendly mask to consider.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age — 3 Ways To Stop It
Beauty

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age — 3 Ways To Stop It

Alexandra Engler

You're Probably Washing Your Face Wrong — How To Remove Makeup Like A Pro
Beauty

You're Probably Washing Your Face Wrong — How To Remove Makeup Like A Pro

Hannah Frye

Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin
Beauty

Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

I Asked 6 Beauty Experts (With Fantastic Complexions) Their No. 1 Skin Tip
Beauty

I Asked 6 Beauty Experts (With Fantastic Complexions) Their No. 1 Skin Tip

Jamie Schneider

The Skin Care Advice A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Gives His A-List Clients
Beauty

The Skin Care Advice A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Gives His A-List Clients

Alexandra Engler

Can Working Out Firm Your Skin? Here's What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Working Out Firm Your Skin? Here's What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use
Beauty

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

The Beauty Ingredient That May Trigger A Recall For Carcinogens
Beauty

The Beauty Ingredient That May Trigger A Recall For Carcinogens

Hannah Frye

Can You Reverse Gray Hair? It Depends On This, Say The Pros
Beauty

Can You Reverse Gray Hair? It Depends On This, Say The Pros

Jamie Schneider

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age — 3 Ways To Stop It
Beauty

No, Dry Skin Is Not Inevitable With Age — 3 Ways To Stop It

Alexandra Engler

You're Probably Washing Your Face Wrong — How To Remove Makeup Like A Pro
Beauty

You're Probably Washing Your Face Wrong — How To Remove Makeup Like A Pro

Hannah Frye

Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin
Beauty

Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

I Asked 6 Beauty Experts (With Fantastic Complexions) Their No. 1 Skin Tip
Beauty

I Asked 6 Beauty Experts (With Fantastic Complexions) Their No. 1 Skin Tip

Jamie Schneider

The Skin Care Advice A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Gives His A-List Clients
Beauty

The Skin Care Advice A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Gives His A-List Clients

Alexandra Engler

Can Working Out Firm Your Skin? Here's What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Working Out Firm Your Skin? Here's What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use
Beauty

This Hair Mask Delivers Shinier, Stronger Strands In Just One Use

Carleigh Ferrante

The Beauty Ingredient That May Trigger A Recall For Carcinogens
Beauty

The Beauty Ingredient That May Trigger A Recall For Carcinogens

Hannah Frye

Can You Reverse Gray Hair? It Depends On This, Say The Pros
Beauty

Can You Reverse Gray Hair? It Depends On This, Say The Pros

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.