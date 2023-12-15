Advertisement
Do Flaxseed Face Masks Help With Fine Lines? I Asked An Expert
In a recent viral TikTok video, a creator spreads flaxseed gel on their skin, comparing the skin-plumping benefits of the natural goop to Botox. This is a strong (and hyperbolic) statement to make, but it's actually not the first time I've heard such glowing reviews of the DIY face mask.
To get to the bottom of this buzzy skin care remedy, I asked a plastic surgeon to reveal the benefits (if any) and dive into why flaxseed may or may not contribute to tighter-looking skin.
Can flaxseeds help with wrinkles?
In the TikTok video, the creator scoops a clear and gooey substance from a bowl of flaxseeds and water. They rub the goop all over their face and hair, touting benefits for hydrated and soothed skin.
The first thing you should know about this unique practice? It does have actual skin benefits. "Flaxseed face masks are good for your skin because they are full of fiber1 and other nutrients," board-certified facial plastic surgeon Konstantin Vasyukevich, M.D., tells mindbodygreen.
Here's a quick breakdown of the potential benefits:
- Improving hydration: "Flaxseeds can help maintain skin health by improving skin hydration and supplying the skin with essential nutrients to stay youthful and glowy," Vasyukevich says. One of those nutrients is omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to support skin hydration and reduce inflammation when applied topically2.
- May soothe irritated skin: Vasyukevich notes the antioxidants found in flaxseeds can actually help soothe your skin, so unless you have a flaxseed allergy, this mask will be rather comforting.
- Can plump the skin momentarily: Vasyukevich explains that this mask can have a plumping effect on the skin, thanks to the mucilage3 in the seed that causes the gelatinous texture when mixed with water. When your skin holds on to water, those fine lines tend to fill out—albeit temporarily.
Many "skin-tightening" masks on the market can actually dry out the skin, so this one does stand out as a gentler option. Still, it doesn't suit everyone, so proceed with caution, and abandon the process if your skin reacts poorly (read: itching, redness, discomfort, etc.).
How to make a flaxseed face mask
If you do want to try it, here's the process:
- Boil water: In a large pot, bring ⅓ cup of water to a boil.
- Add flaxseeds: Once it's boiling, add 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds and stir.
- Let it rest: Turn off the heat and put the mix into a separate bowl. Let it sit for 3 to 4 hours, or overnight, until it becomes a gelatin-like goop.
- Apply: Apply it to your skin, using anywhere from one to three layers.
- Rinse: Once the mask dries completely, rinse it off and follow up with your usual skin care routine.
While this mask may work great for some people, it's not the be-all-end-all for skin-tightening. For best results, you should pair firming or plumping masks with a consistent skin care routine curated for aging skin, consider supporting collagen production from the inside out with collagen supplements, and never (ever) skip SPF.
A final note: There's nothing wrong with fine lines, and you don't have to take action if you don't want to dabble in this DIY project. As we always say at mindbodygreen: Aging is a privilege, and looking your age is never a bad thing.
The takeaway
Applying a flaxseed gel to your skin does have some benefits, thanks to its nutrients and subtle plumping effect. While this may work for many people, it's not a cure-all when it comes to fine lines, so if you do want to try this route, consider employing a few other remedies to support healthy skin aging too—here are some more to consider.
