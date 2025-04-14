Reflective listening (also called active listening) can be employed to defuse arguments and may seem similar to empathetic listening. "Reflective listening is where you're essentially, as the name implies, repeating back what somebody has said," explains Carmichael. "It can be very affirming for a person to feel heard," she adds. For example, if you're in an argument, instead of approaching the conversation with aggression, you can use this method of listening to defuse tension and show your conversation partner that you hear what they're saying. "In arguments a lot of time it's more like a competition to see who can make their point. If you step out of that with reflective listening, it can calm the other person," she explains.