How long does your daily rinse take? Maybe you’re speedy, stepping out under the five minute mark. Or perhaps you prefer to make your shower a leisurely experience, adding a few extra minutes for some dedicated you-time. Either way, an easy technique can help maximize the time you do spend in that space and transform it into a luxury spa experience.

No, we’re not talking about shower bouquets. While those are fantastic for in-shower aromatherapy (and beautiful bathroom decor), they often take more time to assemble than you might have on-hand. Rather, we suggest you snag a shower spray.