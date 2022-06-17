Do This To Turn Your Shower Into A Spa—And It Only Takes A Second
How long does your daily rinse take? Maybe you’re speedy, stepping out under the five minute mark. Or perhaps you prefer to make your shower a leisurely experience, adding a few extra minutes for some dedicated you-time. Either way, an easy technique can help maximize the time you do spend in that space and transform it into a luxury spa experience.
No, we’re not talking about shower bouquets. While those are fantastic for in-shower aromatherapy (and beautiful bathroom decor), they often take more time to assemble than you might have on-hand. Rather, we suggest you snag a shower spray.
How to use shower sprays.
The beauty in swapping out shower bouquets, eucalyptus bundles, or one-off essential oils for a shower spray is the fact that it’s extremely simple. All you have to do is spritz your mist a few times before stepping in for your rinse. After that, you’ll be transported to a luxury day spa in seconds.
The essential oils might dissipate faster than they would from a shower bouquet, since the mist evaporates quickly into the shower steam—but if you're taking a quick shower, a little aromatherapy is all you really need. Hot tip: If you spray a little extra mist on the corners of your shower floor (where the water doesn’t splash as much), the scent will linger for longer.
dream mist
A turn-down service for your senses
While there are many options out there, the mbg dream mist is a tried-and-tested winner. This blend was specifically created to enhance relaxation and soothe the senses, making it a fabulous addition for your evening rinse. Notable aromas include lavender, sandalwood, Roman chamomile, and linden blossom, all of which have research-backed abilities to encourage relaxation.
Unlike a shower bouquet, you can use this mist around the house in a plethora of ways. Whether you use the dream mist on your pillow before bed, as a meditation aid, or to freshen up your loungewear, you’re destined to get the most out of this floral yet complex blend.
The takeaway.
If you’re looking to turn your daily rinse into self-care central, a shower mist is the perfect tool. Give your steamy space a few sprays, and enjoy the divine scents that surround you. If you’re looking to add another layer of aromatherapy to your shower, check out these quick tips.
