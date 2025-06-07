This Is What To Do (& What To Avoid) If Your Ear Piercing Gets Infected

"Some people don't know that it is possible to actually over-clean your piercings, which can cause unnecessary irritation," says Freed. "You do not need to use anything more serious than saline." Alvarado seconds the advice, also noting that potent disinfectants like rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide can even slow down the healing process. "These products can actually dry out the site and, more importantly, they can wash away the beneficial bacteria that we need to heal."