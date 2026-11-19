People Taking Tirzepatide Lost Muscle, But This Habit Helped Change That
If you're taking tirzepatide, seeing the scale drop can feel like a win. But weight loss doesn't always tell the whole story. GLP-1 medications can reduce muscle along with body fat, potentially leaving you lighter but weaker.
That's not ideal if your goal is to stay strong, active, and healthy as you age. Still, you may not have to choose between losing weight and preserving muscle.
A new 40-week clinical trial explored how strength training could help.
About the study
When you lose weight, your body draws on more than its fat stores. Some of that weight can come from lean tissue, including muscle. This is particularly relevant with GLP-1 medications, which can change body composition quickly.
Since muscle helps you maintain strength and physical function, researchers wanted to find out whether adding regular strength training could limit these losses.
They recruited 120 adults with overweight or obesity and followed them for 40 weeks.
One group received weekly tirzepatide injections, while the other combined the medication with three supervised strength-training sessions each week.
Workouts included chest presses, leg presses, and lat pulldowns. Researchers tracked changes in body composition and strength throughout the trial.
One group lost less lean mass & actually got stronger
Both groups lost similar amounts of weight and body fat, suggesting that strength training didn't interfere with tirzepatide's weight-loss effects.
Losses of lean tissue, however, differed. The tirzepatide-only group lost about 10.4 pounds (4.7 kilograms) of lean mass, which includes muscle and other non-fat tissue. Those who also strength trained lost about 7.9 pounds (3.6 kilograms).
Strength measurements revealed an even bigger difference.
The medication-only group lost roughly 6 to 9% of their strength across exercises like bench presses, lat pulldowns, and knee extensions. Meanwhile, those who trained three times a week increased their strength by about 10 to 18%.
In other words, they built strength while losing weight.
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Why keeping your muscle matters during weight loss
Muscle does more than help you lift weights. Holding on to it is linked with a lower risk of falls and fractures, and leg strength relative to your body weight helps with everyday movements like getting up from a chair.
Losing significant muscle during weight loss could leave you less strong and physically capable, even if you've reached your weight-loss goal. Preserving strength is also useful if you eventually stop taking tirzepatide, as it gives you a stronger foundation for staying active long term.
How to protect your muscle while taking tirzepatide
The trial offers a practical starting point for building strength into your routine:
- Aim for three strength sessions a week: This was the schedule used in the trial, with exercises targeting major muscle groups, including the legs, chest, back, and arms.
- Prioritize resistance training: Compared with other types of exercise, lifting weights tends to build more lean mass and strength. Gradually increase resistance as you get stronger.
- Get guidance when needed: If you're new to lifting, a qualified trainer can help you find exercises that suit your fitness level. Discuss your routine with your health care provider, especially if you're starting or adjusting medication.
You don't have to jump straight into the study's routine. Start with a schedule you can manage and build from there.
The takeaway
Alongside weight loss, building strength can help you stay active and enjoy what comes next. Three strength sessions a week could help make that happen, and your future self may thank you for every rep.