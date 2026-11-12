GLP-1s Can Lower Lean Mass, But One Nutrient May Help
If you're taking a GLP-1 medication like semaglutide or tirzepatide, you may have noticed that you're getting full faster and eating smaller meals.
That's part of how these medications support weight loss, but it can also make getting enough protein more difficult. This is worth considering because losing weight can mean losing some muscle along with body fat.
A review examining GLP-1 use, muscle loss, and protein intake looks at whether eating more protein could help preserve muscle during treatment.
About the review
Researchers wanted to understand whether eating more protein could help preserve muscle in people taking GLP-1 medications.
Since no clinical trials have directly tested this, they brought together two areas of existing evidence: how GLP-1s affect body composition and how protein intake influences muscle loss during weight loss more generally.
The review summarizes existing studies rather than testing a new intervention.
About a quarter of weight lost on GLP-1s may come from lean mass
Research on GLP-1 medications suggests that roughly 25% of total weight lost comes from lean mass, with the remaining 75% coming from fat. One analysis of tirzepatide found a similar split.
Some lean mass loss is common during significant weight loss, regardless of whether it's achieved through medication or calorie restriction.
However, losing lean mass doesn't automatically mean losing strength. The review highlights real-world data showing that grip strength improved in people taking GLP-1s, even when their lean mass decreased early in treatment. Muscle quality (how well muscle functions) also tended to improve.
The researchers also examined 16 studies on protein intake during weight loss without GLP-1 medications. Higher protein intake helped preserve lean mass in less than half of the comparisons.
Daily protein intakes of around 0.5 to 0.7 grams per pound of body weight were commonly studied. A separate analysis combining 24 studies also found that higher-protein diets modestly reduced lean mass loss compared with standard protein intake.
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Why protein deserves extra attention during GLP-1 treatment
There's one important caveat: none of these protein studies involved people taking GLP-1s, so we don't yet know whether the same benefits apply.
Still, appetite suppression, smaller meals, and digestive side effects can make it harder to eat enough protein during treatment.
Research cited in the review found that people taking GLP-1 or combination medications frequently fell short of recommended protein targets, and two clinical trials are now underway to investigate protein's role during GLP-1 treatment. Until those results are available, the authors recommend prioritizing muscle strength and function rather than focusing exclusively on body composition changes.
How to support your muscles while taking GLP-1s
For now, two strategies can help support muscle health during weight loss:
- Prioritize protein at meals: Include foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, fish, poultry, legumes, and protein shakes. If you get full quickly, spreading protein across your meals can help you get more in.
- Keep resistance training in your routine: Strength training gives your muscles a reason to stick around during weight loss. Aim for two to three sessions per week, adjusting the intensity to your fitness level.
Your individual protein needs may vary, so speak with your health care team or a registered dietitian before making major changes, particularly if you have kidney disease or another condition that affects protein intake.
The takeaway
Think of muscle as something worth holding onto throughout your weight-loss journey, not just an added bonus.
Protein and strength training can help support that goal, even as researchers work out the specifics for GLP-1 users.