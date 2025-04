Any brow style that promises bold, fluffy brows without appearing too heavy has my attention. My set of arches are naturally sparse and blonde (no tweezer horror stories, I swear!), and they all but disappear in the sun. As such, I'm no stranger to a regular brow tint, as well as a trusty pencil to fill in the gaps—but it's pretty difficult to nail that effortlessly lush look without teetering over to a heavily painted beat.