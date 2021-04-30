The front of your brows (Healy calls them the "sprouts") should be super feathery, bordering on unkempt. Grab a clear brow gel to direct the hairs upward: "I like to kind of run it through with the wand, and then use the tip of the mascara-like wand to separate them and make sure that they are really fringy," he notes.

If you do have sparser areas you'd like to fill in, skip the pencil. An eyebrow powder is your best bet, here. See, a pillow-soft shadow (like Healy's Luxe Brow Powder) helps the fronts appear feathery and natural.

"I don't love the idea of mimicking individual hairs using a pen or a pencil; it just never looks that authentic. But by using a little bit of powder, you sort of close the gaps," says Healy, adding, "I would just buff a little bit of color right behind the sprouts." Use a clean spoolie to further blend.