Suffer From Anxiety Or Panic Attacks? Here's How To Stop Them

The next group of reactive therapies often go together since they are all part of the same "family" of chemicals that work to support the neurotransmitter GABA, which acts like the brakes on a train to keep the brain from moving too fast. This means that the benefits of GABA include relaxation and better sleep, among others. Interestingly, GABA comes from glutamate, which is the neurotransmitter that excites you (or speeds things up!). What's really interesting is that a magnesium, zinc, and/or B6 deficiency can each make it harder to produce GABA from glutamate, so you'll want to make sure you're getting adequate levels of these nutrients in your diet and supplement if necessary. Taurine is a substance that acts as a precursor to GABA, binding to GABA receptors to increase enzymes that produce GABA and puts the brakes on the enzymes that break GABA down, allowing it to hang around in the brain longer to promote relaxation. Taurine also inhibits glutamate, which as you just learned is the neurotransmitter that acts to rev you up.

Lastly, we can't leave L-theanine out of the group! From the view of the receptor, L-theanine "looks" like glutamine, and as a result, it binds to the receptors meant for glutamine. Except that instead of activating that receptor and revving you up, it occupies the receptor but doesn't activate it and instead slows things down. L-theanine also stimulates the production of GABA, which relaxes you. Inositol is a substance that improves the production of serotonin and also sits in the GABA receptor when the GABA has been depleted and helps to slow the train down when the other substances are depleted.