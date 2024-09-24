Skip to Content
Functional Food

How To Steady Your Blood Sugar Levels On A Vegan Diet — From A Biochemist

Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
September 24, 2024
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
10 Vegan Sources of Protein
Image by mbg Creative / iStock
September 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While "vegan" is often considered synonymous with "healthy"...that's not exactly the case. There are a number of not-so-good-for-you foods that fall under the vegan umbrella, including a significant minefield of foods that may cause a blood sugar spike and crash. So, if you're following a meat-free eating style, staying aware of these foods can help support your overall well-being.

Thankfully Jessie Inchauspé, aka Glucose Goddess on Instagram, shared a helpful guide for steadying glucose levels on a vegan diet, to help give your body the most energy without the corresponding crash.

What to be wary of

Inchauspé first notes to keep an eye out for processed foods, and especially those that are classified as vegan (ahem, chocolatey sandwich cookies). "They can contain mountains of sugar. Sugar is vegan after all," she explains. 

In the accompanying infographic, Inchauspé shows the sharp increase in blood sugar that comes right after eating a vegan sweet and the decline of energy that follows within the two hours after eating. Instead, it's more useful to opt for foods that don't cause such a harsh spike and rather provide gradual energy throughout the day.

What to eat

When building a vegan meal that is cognizant of glucose levels, Inchauspé recommends keeping your dishes packed with both fat and protein. "Vegan meals that are just carbs (for example, just rice and veggies) can spike us way out of range." With this in mind, adding beans, avocado, or really any other vegan fat and protein source can help regulate glucose spikes and keep you feeling energized and fueled in the hours after you eat.

Foods to include

As for protein, fat, and fiber sources on a vegan diet, Inchauspé offers a comprehensive list:

Protein

  • Tofu
  • Tempeh
  • Seitan
  • Chickpeas
  • Beans
  • Lentils
  • Hemp seeds
  • Soy milk
  • Nuts

Fat

  • Avocado
  • Olive oil
  • Avocado oil
  • Coconut milk
  • Coconut oil
  • Olives
  • Chia seeds

Fiber

  • Kale
  • Raspberries
  • Lentils
  • Oats
  • Dark chocolate
  • Black beans
  • Kidney beans

The takeaway

Tailoring your eating habits to keep blood sugar stable will do a world of good for your body—and that goes for anyone following a vegan diet or otherwise.

On the whole, it's a good idea to pair carbohydrates with a plant-based fat and protein source so you can achieve a gradual increase in blood sugar without a crash. And remember: Just because something is vegan doesn't necessarily mean it's good for you!

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

