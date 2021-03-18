A Sleep Specialist Shares Her No. 1 Tip For Couples Sharing The Bed

Rest plays an important role in keeping the peace in any relationship. When one partner struggles with sleep, they're not able to fully show up to any part of their life—including their relationship.

And yet, clinical psychologist and author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep Wendy M. Troxel, Ph.D., has noticed that compared to other challenges that couples face, sleep is often swept under the rug (blanket?). "We talk a lot about sex and what's working and not working in the bedroom, but sleep occupies a lot more time in bed than sex, and we rarely offer space in our relationships to just talk it out," Troxel says on a call to mbg.

To break the cycle, she encourages every couple to set aside time to check in with each other about how their sleep situation is working for both of them.

To start, you can alternate answering the following questions: