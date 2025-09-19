5 Proven Steps To Designing Health Goals You Can Actually Keep
We’ve all done it—made a sweeping health resolution with the best intentions, only to watch our motivation fade a few weeks later. Old habits slip back in, the guilt creeps up, and we’re left wondering what went wrong.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, cognitive scientist Josh Davis, Ph.D., and attorney and entrepreneur Greg Prosmushkin shared why so many health goals fail, and how to set ones you’ll actually follow through on.
Their approach draws on a neurolinguistic programming framework called well-formed outcomes, which breaks down goal setting into five simple but powerful questions.
This isn’t about working harder or summoning more willpower. It’s about building goals that are clear, achievable, and aligned with the way you live your life.
If you’ve ever set vague intentions like “get fit” or “eat better” and felt frustrated by the lack of progress, this method could be the missing piece.
The 5 questions that make health goals stick
When goals don’t pan out, it’s often because they’re too abstract or clash with other priorities. According to Davis and Prosmushkin, the five questions below act like a filter, refining your goal until it’s concrete, motivating, and realistic.
Is it in your control?
You can’t directly control your weight or body fat percentage, but you can control behaviors that influence them, like how often you strength train, how much you sleep, or how consistently you prepare balanced meals. Goals based on controllable actions help you stay empowered rather than frustrated.
Is it measurable?
“Get in better shape” means something different to everyone. Does it mean running a 5K without stopping? Increasing your squat weight by 20 pounds? Tracking measurable outcomes gives you a clear target and a way to see progress.
Is it stated in the positive?
Your brain responds better to moving toward something rather than away from it. Instead of “stop eating junk food,” try “add two servings of vegetables to lunch and dinner.” Positive framing fuels momentum rather than making you feel deprived.
Is it context-specific?
Vague rules create loopholes. If your goal is to “cut out dessert,” when does that apply? Weeknights only? All the time? Or does your kid’s birthday cake still make the cut? Defining the “where” and “when” keeps your plan consistent without feeling rigid.
Is it ecological?
This is about alignment with your values and lifestyle. Will the goal fit naturally into your daily life, or will it compete with other priorities? If you value being spontaneous with friends or sharing meals with family, your plan should leave room for that. Otherwise, it may backfire.
Actionable steps to try today
Anchor your goal in behaviors you control: Swap outcome-based goals (“lose 10 pounds”) for behavior-based ones (“go for a 20-minute walk five days a week”). Research shows that focusing on controllable behaviors leads to higher long-term success rates.
Make your metrics clear: Instead of “exercise more,” commit to specifics like “complete three strength workouts a week.” Measurable targets help track progress and maintain accountability.
Frame your goals in positive language: Studies suggest positive goal framing increases motivation and persistence1. Say “I will add more whole foods” rather than “I’ll cut out processed snacks.”
Set a clear context: Your brain loves routine. Tying goals to specific days, times, or places, such as “meditate every morning before breakfast,” reduces decision fatigue and increases follow-through.
Check for value alignment: Before committing, ask: “Does this goal support my bigger picture?” If it feels like a fight against your identity, adapt it until it feels like an expression of your values, not a restriction.
The takeaway
The key to sticking with health goals isn’t more grit; it’s better design. By filtering your intentions through these five questions, you create goals that are specific, realistic, and deeply aligned with your lifestyle. That’s when healthy habits stop feeling like chores and start feeling like a natural extension of who you are.