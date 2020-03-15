Despite our best efforts, we all have nights that we stay up too late, just can't fall sleep, or wake up and can't get back to bed. While we may be inclined to pick up an espresso or sugary snack, there are other things to make sure this one bad night doesn't wreak havoc on your day and your rest going forward.

It's important to recognize the dangers of sleep deprivation and remember that even with these tips, there's no replacement for a quality night's sleep. "Much like a race car that needs to make a pit stop to refuel and change tires, our brain/body needs the same," Eva Selhub, M.D., told mindbodygreen. "Without sleep, every system in our body will go into overdrive and eventually lose its ability to function at its best."