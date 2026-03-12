It's common to feel confident in the advice you give others yet struggle to do the same for yourself—and it's even harder when you're stuck in the middle of a negative thought loop, or what Kross calls "chatter." For this reason, Kross recommends using "distant self-talk," which requires giving yourself advice in the third person. "It is much easier for us to give advice to other people than to ourselves when we are experiencing chatter," he says. "Distant self-talk uses language to shift your perspective and talk to yourself more similarly to how you would communicate with someone else that you care about."