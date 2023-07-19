This one is for the busy bees out there. Rather than spending your day splitting time between two or three tasks at once, try monotasking—or focusing your attention on just one action item—for a change.

“This helps your brain practice focus, and commitment, and makes it more likely that you will perform the task properly or learn it at a deeper level because your attention is not distracted,” Abrams says.

She adds, “Busy people are overstimulated.” This feeling can quickly turn into mental chaos and prove difficult to escape once it starts.

To minimize external distractions while still getting work done, set aside some tasks you’ll devote full attention to during the day. If you need to go in a separate room or close a few tabs on your computer to do so, go for it.