How To Protect Your Skin From All Those Sweaty Workouts

You may be chugging water during class, but what about before and after? With the excess sweating, it’s important to increase your water intake on days that you practice to avoid dehydration. Dehydration adversely affects your skin by making it overly dry. Too much dryness can cause dead skin and dirt buildup that can clog your pores, so do yourself a favor and keep your water bottle close on days that you practice. And on the flip side, getting enough water daily has been shown to improve your skin by thickening your epidermis1 .