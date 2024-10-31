Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Rise Of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer + How To Reduce Your Risk

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
October 31, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Doctor Showing Lab Results to a Patient
Image by Sean Locke / Stocksy
October 31, 2024

Colorectal cancer is expected to become the leading cancer death for young people1 (ages 20-49) in the U.S. by 2030, according to a Science review. Cases of early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC), aka young-onset colorectal cancer, has been rising 2% to 4% per year since the 90s in many countries, with more rapid increases occurring in patients under the age of 30.

Knowing this, supporting gut and digestive health is more important than ever. Here's what the research says about preventing early- and late-onset CRC.

Why are early-onset colorectal cancer cases rising?

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death (after lung cancer), accounting for 9% of all cancer mortalities2 in 2020, per the CDC. 

Researchers hypothesize that the increase in EOCRC could be due to a number of health and environmental factors in younger demographics, including:

  • Increased consumption of standard American diet foods (e.g., sugary beverages, red and processed meat) 
  • Obesity in adolescence and adulthood
  • Sedentary behavior 
  • Metabolic conditions (e.g., hypertension, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, type 2 diabetes)
  • Increased antibiotic use
  • Increased environmental toxin exposure
  • Higher rates of C-sections and other surgical procedures

The connection between vitamin D deficiency and colorectal cancer

In addition to rising risk factors, evidence shows that failing to get enough of certain nutrients (like vitamin D) can increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

According to a 2019 Journal of the National Cancer Institute study, vitamin D deficiency (which affects 29% of U.S. adults3) increases risk of colorectal cancer by 31%4. Higher circulating vitamin D levels [i.e., 25(OH)D] were found to lower CRC risk in women substantially compared to men.

Scientists found that the optimal 25(OH)D level for reducing colorectal cancer risk is at least 40 ng/ml—10 ng/ml higher than what’s clinically defined as “sufficient.” This is in line with leading wellness experts’ recommended vitamin D status of 50 ng/ml.

How to achieve & maintain vitamin D sufficiency

To maintain optimal vitamin D levels (again, 50 ng/ml) science shows you need a daily intake of 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (not D2).

Unfortunately, it's nearly impossible for most people to get there via food and sunshine alone.

The most effective way to ensure you get enough vitamin D is to take a quality vitamin D3 supplement that delivers 5,000 IU and, ideally, added healthy fats to help optimize absorption.

For an insider’s look at the best vitamin D supplements on the market, check out mindbodygreen’s guide to finding the perfect D3 supplement for you.

The takeaway

Early-onset colorectal cancer is rising at a rapid rate—especially for Americans under the age of 30. Research also shows that vitamin D deficiency increases colorectal cancer risk by 31%.

To reach and sustain healthy vitamin D levels, consider increasing your vitamin D intake with a premium D3 supplement.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm An MD & Biohacker—These Tests Will Transform Longevity As We Know It
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Biohacker—These Tests Will Transform Longevity As We Know It

Jason Wachob

It Took 184 Blood Draws & 32 MRIs To Be Diagnosed With This Aggressive Disease
Integrative Health

It Took 184 Blood Draws & 32 MRIs To Be Diagnosed With This Aggressive Disease

Ashley Curtis

A Comprehensive Guide To Using Eye Drops Correctly, According To Experts
Integrative Health

A Comprehensive Guide To Using Eye Drops Correctly, According To Experts

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—How To Find Relief
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—How To Find Relief

Morgan Chamberlain

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hearing Loss, From Audiologists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hearing Loss, From Audiologists

Emma Loewe

This Is The Real Reason You Look In The Mirror When You Cry, Experts Say
Integrative Health

This Is The Real Reason You Look In The Mirror When You Cry, Experts Say

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What’s Fact vs. Fiction
Integrative Health

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What’s Fact vs. Fiction

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An MD & Biohacker—These Tests Will Transform Longevity As We Know It
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Biohacker—These Tests Will Transform Longevity As We Know It

Jason Wachob

It Took 184 Blood Draws & 32 MRIs To Be Diagnosed With This Aggressive Disease
Integrative Health

It Took 184 Blood Draws & 32 MRIs To Be Diagnosed With This Aggressive Disease

Ashley Curtis

A Comprehensive Guide To Using Eye Drops Correctly, According To Experts
Integrative Health

A Comprehensive Guide To Using Eye Drops Correctly, According To Experts

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—How To Find Relief
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—How To Find Relief

Morgan Chamberlain

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hearing Loss, From Audiologists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hearing Loss, From Audiologists

Emma Loewe

This Is The Real Reason You Look In The Mirror When You Cry, Experts Say
Integrative Health

This Is The Real Reason You Look In The Mirror When You Cry, Experts Say

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What’s Fact vs. Fiction
Integrative Health

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What’s Fact vs. Fiction

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An MD & Biohacker—These Tests Will Transform Longevity As We Know It
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Biohacker—These Tests Will Transform Longevity As We Know It

Jason Wachob

It Took 184 Blood Draws & 32 MRIs To Be Diagnosed With This Aggressive Disease
Integrative Health

It Took 184 Blood Draws & 32 MRIs To Be Diagnosed With This Aggressive Disease

Ashley Curtis

A Comprehensive Guide To Using Eye Drops Correctly, According To Experts
Integrative Health

A Comprehensive Guide To Using Eye Drops Correctly, According To Experts

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—How To Find Relief
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—How To Find Relief

Morgan Chamberlain

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hearing Loss, From Audiologists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hearing Loss, From Audiologists

Emma Loewe

This Is The Real Reason You Look In The Mirror When You Cry, Experts Say
Integrative Health

This Is The Real Reason You Look In The Mirror When You Cry, Experts Say

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What’s Fact vs. Fiction
Integrative Health

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What’s Fact vs. Fiction

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

I'm An MD & Biohacker—These Tests Will Transform Longevity As We Know It
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Biohacker—These Tests Will Transform Longevity As We Know It

Jason Wachob

It Took 184 Blood Draws & 32 MRIs To Be Diagnosed With This Aggressive Disease
Integrative Health

It Took 184 Blood Draws & 32 MRIs To Be Diagnosed With This Aggressive Disease

Ashley Curtis

A Comprehensive Guide To Using Eye Drops Correctly, According To Experts
Integrative Health

A Comprehensive Guide To Using Eye Drops Correctly, According To Experts

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—How To Find Relief
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—How To Find Relief

Morgan Chamberlain

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hearing Loss, From Audiologists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Hearing Loss, From Audiologists

Emma Loewe

This Is The Real Reason You Look In The Mirror When You Cry, Experts Say
Integrative Health

This Is The Real Reason You Look In The Mirror When You Cry, Experts Say

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What’s Fact vs. Fiction
Integrative Health

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What’s Fact vs. Fiction

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.