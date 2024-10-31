Colorectal cancer is expected to become the leading cancer death for young people1 (ages 20-49) in the U.S. by 2030, according to a Science review. Cases of early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC), aka young-onset colorectal cancer, has been rising 2% to 4% per year since the 90s in many countries, with more rapid increases occurring in patients under the age of 30.