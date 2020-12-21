As a new year begins, it can be incredibly useful and empowering to gather up the wisdom you gained in the last 23 months. What have you learned about yourself? Did you gain new skills, overcome or find new ways to manage challenges, or even find success in ways you weren’t anticipating? Write it all down.

This is the stuff that can get skipped over in the rush to turn the page on the calendar, but the wisdom in these lessons can be your greatest gift as you set your sights on the next chapter.