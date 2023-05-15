How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again If It's Been A While

Your health and well-being are constantly evolving, so the right eating pattern for you may very well change over time. One mental and physical shift you might be ready for is adding meat back into your diet. While some opt to stay vegan or vegetarian forever, others find it challenging to obtain certain nutrients on a plant-based diet, such as vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

But if it's been some time since you’ve added animal products to your diet, you'll want to do so mindfully. Here are some tips that will help you reintroduce meat without upsetting your body (or the planet).