Mindfulness involves focusing the mind on a single point with a nonjudgmental and compassionate state of awareness. To be in a state of mindfulness is to be entirely immersed in what you are doing. And movement and writing are two practices that are easy to get immersed in.

Mindful movement is not just your average workout routine; it incorporates greater awareness of your body while also cultivating a compassionate and open state of mind. Journaling on its own is also generally a mindful activity because it involves self-reflection, introspection, and compassion. But mindful journaling takes this even deeper by focusing more on mind-body awareness, self-love, and an exploration of the inner self.

When you combine journaling and movement and apply the principles of mindfulness, it can add up to a really powerful practice.