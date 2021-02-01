mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Meditation
3 Steps To Cultivating A More Mindful Life With Movement & Journaling

3 Steps To Cultivating A More Mindful Life With Movement & Journaling

Matt West M.A., M.S.
Psychologist By Matt West M.A., M.S.
Psychologist
Matt West is a psychologist, co-founder at Boom Journal, and host of the Brain Boom Podcast. He graduated from Pepperdine University with a Master's in Clinical Psychology.
(Last Used: 1/28/21) Why You Should Be Journaling After Every Workout

Image by Giorgio Magini / Stocksy

February 1, 2021 — 11:04 AM

When you think of mindfulness, what do you picture? Someone sitting with their legs crossed on a yoga mat, or listening to a guided meditation? Yes, mindfulness can look like that—but at its core, the practice is about focusing your attention. And one of the most powerful ways to do that is by pairing movement and journaling. 

Why movement and journaling are fast-tracks to mindfulness.

Mindfulness involves focusing the mind on a single point with a nonjudgmental and compassionate state of awareness. To be in a state of mindfulness is to be entirely immersed in what you are doing. And movement and writing are two practices that are easy to get immersed in.

Mindful movement is not just your average workout routine; it incorporates greater awareness of your body while also cultivating a compassionate and open state of mind. Journaling on its own is also generally a mindful activity because it involves self-reflection, introspection, and compassion. But mindful journaling takes this even deeper by focusing more on mind-body awareness, self-love, and an exploration of the inner self. 

When you combine journaling and movement and apply the principles of mindfulness, it can add up to a really powerful practice.

Advertisement

How to start mindfully moving & journaling:

Step 1: Move mindfully.

Do a quick 10-minute HIIT workout, or short workout of choice, and pay close attention to your body and your surroundings. How does the ground feel against your feet as you move? What does the lighting look like around you? What can you hear, taste, smell, touch, see?

Step 2: Reflect.

Mindful journaling starts with simply being in your body and allowing yourself to feel. When you arrive in front of your journal, use all five senses to describe your thoughts. Describe the emotions that are present and where you're feeling them in your body. Write down what you notice.

Advertisement

Step 3: Get into the habit.

When it comes to mindfulness techniques, regular practice is crucial! When life gets hectic and you feel like you can't fit these practices in, that's when you need them the most.

So try to set aside a regular time for your new movement and journaling combo. Maybe you fit it in after brushing your teeth in the morning or after you wrap up work for the day. You could also start a fitness journal, where you keep a record of your mindful movement practice and jot down some thoughts about what you've been noticing with it.

With time, you might notice that more mindfulness starts to seep into your everyday life, contributing to a more mindful state overall.

The bottom line.

Mindfulness—paying attention to the details of the world around us—is key to creating an empowered and centered life. With this movement-writing practice, it will begin to come more naturally as you train the brain to slow down, notice, and allow the present moment to unfold, both on your mat and in your journal.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Matt West M.A., M.S.
Matt West M.A., M.S. Psychologist
Matt West is a psychologist, co-founder at Boom Journal, and host of the Brain Boom Podcast. He grew up in Los Angeles, California, and graduated from Pepperdine University with a...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

5 Money Affirmations For Your Financial Goals (& Why You Need One)

Brianna Firestone
5 Money Affirmations For Your Financial Goals (& Why You Need One)
Spirituality

Astrologers Predict A Change Of Pace This Week — Here's What That Means

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Predict A Change Of Pace This Week — Here's What That Means
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

What Is Gommage? We Explain Our Favorite French Exfoliating Method

Andrea Jordan
What Is Gommage? We Explain Our Favorite French Exfoliating Method
Functional Food

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider
This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert
Routines

Why You Should Do More Forward Folds, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Do More Forward Folds, From A Neuroscientist
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

14 Unique Core Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Sit-Ups & Planks

Kristine Thomason
14 Unique Core Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Sit-Ups & Planks
Recipes

For A Simple & Nutritious Meatless Monday, Try This Hearty One-Pot Stew

Lee Capatina
For A Simple & Nutritious Meatless Monday, Try This Hearty One-Pot Stew
Home

Swap Your Questionable Toilet Cleaner With This Sudsy 2-Ingredient DIY

Tonya Harris, M.S.
Swap Your Questionable Toilet Cleaner With This Sudsy 2-Ingredient DIY
Sex

28 Sexy Games For Couples Looking To Get More Playful In The Bedroom

Farrah Daniel
28 Sexy Games For Couples Looking To Get More Playful In The Bedroom
Food Trends

An RD's 4 Questions To Decide Whether You Should Buy Fresh Or Frozen Produce

Abby Moore
An RD's 4 Questions To Decide Whether You Should Buy Fresh Or Frozen Produce
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Quickly Gauge If Your CBD Product Is Working

Emma Loewe
5 Ways To Quickly Gauge If Your CBD Product Is Working
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-pair-mindful-movement-and-journaling

Your article and new folder have been saved!