Psychologist

Matt West is a psychologist, co-founder at Boom Journal, and host of the Brain Boom Podcast. He grew up in Los Angeles, California, and graduated from Pepperdine University with a Master's in Clinical Psychology.

Matt West discovered his passion for mindfulness during his 11th grade, when his soccer aspiration was cut short and he was introduced to psychology by his teacher. Following years dedicated to understanding the human mind by studying neuroscience and mindfulness, he obtained a dual masters in psychology, and has been a practicing psychologist for over a decade, in addition to being a co-founder of the meditation app Boom Journal.