The Benefits Of Gum Massage & How To Get Started, From A Functional Dentist
You might think that brushing and flossing are enough to keep your mouth healthy. But there's an additional step for improving oral hygiene that I, as a functional dentist, love: gum massage.
I've found that regularly massaging your gums stimulates blood flow, reduces inflammation, and promotes healthy gum tissue1.
Here's more on how gum massage can benefit your oral hygiene routine and some tips for getting started with the simple smile-enhancing technique.
How gum massage improves your oral health and beyond
According to the CDC, gum disease (periodontitis) affects more than 46% of adults over 302 and is one of the main causes of tooth loss. Other consequences of gum disease include bad breath, tender or bleeding gums, and gum recession. Evidence also suggests that gum disease is associated with conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, heart disease3, and respiratory disease4.
For this reason, prioritizing gum health via quick practices like massage may improve your total body well-being.
Massaging your gums increases blood circulation5, helping ensure more nutrients and oxygen are delivered to this essential area. Getting more oxygen to the mouth has been shown to reduce the bacteria that cause periodontitis6, helping your gums stay healthy.
Plus, the act of massaging your gums may help remove more plaque, tartar buildup, and food particles that may be trapped along the gumline than brushing and flossing alone.
Gum massage can also be a relaxing practice that relieves tension in the gums and jaw. This can be especially helpful for people who experience jaw clenching or teeth grinding.
Plus, taking a few minutes for self-care is a calming ritual in itself, helping to reduce overall stress levels.
How to massage your gums the right way (without a toothbrush)
To effectively massage your gums, I recommend leaving your toothbrush where it is. A toothbrush can be too harsh on your gums and may cause irritation or gum recession7. Instead, use either a gum massager with a rubber tip or your (clean!) index finger. Here's how:
How to massage your gums using a gum massager with a rubber tip:
These days, you can find manual and electronic gum massagers/ gum stimulators to massage your gums. Both are effective, but electric massagers make the process easier.
To work a gum massager, dentists typically recommend holding the tool at a 45-degree angle and pressing the tip against your gum tissue. Then, gently massage your gums in a circular motion for two to three minutes. Stop massaging if your gums start to feel sore.
How to massage your gums using your fingers:
If you don't have a gum massager, you can use your index finger. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Then, hold the tip of your finger against your gums, apply gentle pressure, and begin to massage in a circular motion (not a sawing motion).
Start at the front of your mouth. Then, work your way to the back, sliding your finger along your gumline.
You can massage your gums once or twice a day, depending on your preference and oral health needs. After you finish massaging, rinse your mouth to remove any loosened debris or bacteria.
Some research indicates that you can enhance your gum massage's effectiveness by applying an oil, such as olive, sesame, or coconut. Apply a small amount of oil to your finger before massaging your gums. The oil will make your finger glide more smoothly against your gums and potentially kill more bacteria1.
The takeaway
Making gum massage part of your daily routine can contribute to healthier gums, improved oral hygiene, and better oral comfort.
Remember to be gentle and consistent with your gum massage to maximize the practice's benefits. Here are more of my top tips for supporting a healthier mouth daily.
