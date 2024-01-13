The link between gum disease and dementia presents a compelling area of research that highlights the connection between oral health and overall well-being. Further research is needed to understand the complexities of the gum disease-dementia link fully. However, these findings underscore the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene practices not only for the health of your teeth and gums but also for your cognition. Be sure to floss and brush regularly, eat a balanced diet that limits sugar and acidic foods, drink plenty of water, and stay on top of your dental checkups. Your smile—and brain—will thank you!