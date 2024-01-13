Advertisement
There's A Link Between Gum Disease & Dementia Risk: What It Means For Your Oral Health
Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is a widespread condition that impacts the tissues surrounding the teeth. Gum disease is primarily associated with oral health issues, such as bleeding gums, tooth loss, and bad breath. However, emerging research suggests that gum disease may also be associated with an increased risk of dementia1. Yep, there's a link between the health of your mouth and the health of your brain. Here's what to know.
The link between gum disease & dementia
Several studies have examined the link between gum disease and cognitive decline. An analysis led by scientists at the National Institute on Aging found that bacteria and the inflammatory molecules they produce in the mouth can travel through the bloodstream to the brain, and this process may contribute to the development of dementia.
The study also found that the most common causative bacteria of gum disease, Porphyromonas gingivalis, may produce plaques of beta-amyloid protein, a key characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.
In another preliminary study on animal models, published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience2, Tufts University researchers found a link between Alzheimer’s disease and fusobacterium nucleatum, another common causative bacteria of gum disease.
The researchers looked at mice and discovered that this bacteria caused an unusual increase in microglial cells in the brain. These immune cells help keep the central nervous system healthy by clearing damaged neurons and infections. However, having too many of these cells can also cause inflammation, which may worsen the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.
How to care for your gums daily
Caring for your gums is essential for maintaining good oral health—and as this emerging research shows, it may contribute to your brain health too. Here are some tips to help you keep yours in great shape:
Brush and floss your teeth regularly
Brushing your teeth at least twice a day and flossing daily are important for removing plaque and bacteria that can lead to gum disease. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and gentle, circular motions to clean your teeth and along the gumline. Floss to help remove food particles and plaque from between your teeth and under the gumline, where your toothbrush may not reach.
A study from the Journal of Periodontology suggests that flossing first and then brushing is the ideal order for reducing interdental plaque. No matter the order, I can't stress it enough: making sure you are brushing and flossing is key.
Eat a balanced diet
A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins helps support gum health (and brain health!). Certain nutrients, such as zinc and vitamin C, are particularly important for your gums. Nutrients like vitamin A and vitamin E, and antioxidants like beta-carotene also contribute to gum health by supporting the body's natural immune response and reducing inflammation3.
Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water helps wash food particles and bacteria from your mouth, reducing the risk of gum disease. It also helps maintain saliva production, which is important for keeping your mouth moist and aiding in digestion.
Use an antimicrobial mouthwash
An antimicrobial mouthwash can help maintain good oral hygiene by reducing the bacteria that cause halitosis (bad breath), plaque, and gum disease. When choosing a mouthwash, I recommend looking for one containing ingredients like chlorhexidine, cetylpyridinium chloride, or essential oils like eucalyptol, menthol, and thymol. These ingredients help kill bacteria and reduce plaque buildup when used as part of your regular oral hygiene routine.
Limit sugary and acidic foods
Bacteria in the mouth feed on sugar and produce acids as a byproduct. These acids can erode the enamel of the teeth, leading to tooth decay and cavities. Additionally, the presence of sugar can promote the growth of harmful bacteria 4that contribute to gum disease.
Acidic foods and drinks, such as citrus fruits, soda, and certain juices, can directly decalcify and erode the enamel of the teeth5 and make them more susceptible to decay. Acidic foods can also irritate the gums, leading to inflammation and potential gum disease.
To help protect your teeth and gums, limit your consumption of sugary and acidic foods and drinks. When you do consume them, try to do so in moderation and follow it up with good oral hygiene practices, such as brushing and flossing. Additionally, drinking water after consuming acidic or sugary foods helps rinse away some of the harmful acids and sugars, reducing their impact on your teeth and gums.
See your dentist at least twice a year
Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are important for maintaining gum health. Your dentist can identify early signs of gum disease and provide professional cleanings to remove plaque and tartar buildup.
Consider massaging your gums
Massaging your gums with a soft-bristled toothbrush or your fingers can improve blood circulation to your gum tissue, promoting better gum health. Try gently massaging your gums in a circular motion for a few minutes each day. When you do this regularly, you can thicken your gum epithelium, the outer layer of gum tissue that protects your gums from harmful bacteria.
The takeaway
The link between gum disease and dementia presents a compelling area of research that highlights the connection between oral health and overall well-being. Further research is needed to understand the complexities of the gum disease-dementia link fully. However, these findings underscore the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene practices not only for the health of your teeth and gums but also for your cognition. Be sure to floss and brush regularly, eat a balanced diet that limits sugar and acidic foods, drink plenty of water, and stay on top of your dental checkups. Your smile—and brain—will thank you!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Nutrient Is Key For Heart Health & Cognition — But You Lose It With Age*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
I'm An RD & Here's How I Went From Eating 60 To 100 Grams Of Protein Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Nutrient Is Key For Heart Health & Cognition — But You Lose It With Age*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN