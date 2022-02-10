 Skip to content

A Harvard- & Yale-Trained Doctor Shares How To Make Your Eyes Feel Heavy Before Bed

February 10, 2022 — 10:01 AM

"When you get in bed and you can't fall asleep, it's torture," supermodel and entrepreneur Kate Bock tells Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor and founder of The TrueveLab, Darria Long, M.D. It’s especially frustrating when you do all the right things—dim the lights, turn off devices, keep the room cool—and still feel wired before bed. Like Bock, we’ve all been there. 

If you also find it difficult to drift off, check out Long’s sleepy time tip in our new video series, Expert Insights. Here, she explains how to make your eyes feel heavy before bed. 

How to make your eyes feel heavy before bed.

“When you get into bed and you are exhausted but your eyes don't feel heavy, it means your circadian rhythm is in jet lag, essentially,” Long explains. This “jet lag” is more common than you think: Plenty of habits can interfere with your sleep schedule, like daily stressors, social obligations, and travel, for instance. Even a weekly routine of staying up late and sleeping in on the weekends can throw off your sleep schedule come Monday, a phenomenon called social jet lag.

To get your sleep schedule back on track and maintain a healthy circadian rhythm, experts recommend implementing consistent bedtime routines, getting bright natural light in the morning, and (as much as it pains me to write this) setting an alarm on the weekends. That doesn't mean you must wake up at the crack of dawn every Saturday, but sleep experts suggest ​​shifting your sleep schedule to one and a half hours max.

Bock and Long also discuss general sleep hygiene practices: leveraging light, adult bedtime stories (yes, really), and sleep-promoting supplements. "If you can take a natural supplement that will help your eyes feel heavy, that is the dream,"* says Bock. "It takes the stress off of sleeping." Assuming you’re already implementing the stellar sleep habits we mentioned above, a quality supplement can help nudge you over the finish line and into dreamland.*   

“Something I've tried that has really worked for me is sleep support+ from mbg,” Bock shares (and she’s not the only one; see here for other glowing reviews). Our pioneering formula contains a powerful blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® that supports a healthy circadian rhythm, helps you fall asleep faster, and enhances overall sleep quality.* Bock takes it about 30 minutes to an hour before going to bed, and it helps her sleep soundly throughout the night.* 

The takeaway. 

Lying in bed and forcing yourself to feel sleepy never works—instead, try Long’s tips to help naturally prepare your body for sleep. And if you do need that final nudge, that’s where sleep supplements come in handy.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
