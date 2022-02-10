"When you get in bed and you can't fall asleep, it's torture," supermodel and entrepreneur Kate Bock tells Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor and founder of The TrueveLab, Darria Long, M.D. It’s especially frustrating when you do all the right things—dim the lights, turn off devices, keep the room cool—and still feel wired before bed. Like Bock, we’ve all been there.

If you also find it difficult to drift off, check out Long’s sleepy time tip in our new video series, Expert Insights. Here, she explains how to make your eyes feel heavy before bed.