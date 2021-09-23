Collagen's full-body benefits abound: We'll spare you the full rundown (we'll just send you here, if you'd like to browse), but research has shown collagen supplements can promote a youthful skin texture, support your gut health, balance joint health and comfort, and support muscle strength.* (Plus, protein source!)

Collagen's short-term "side effects," on the other hand, generate a decidedly shorter list; they're also harder to pinpoint, given how everyone's body may react to products in unique ways. But a common one consumers may run into is an unpleasant taste—although, we can easily fix that (and highlight the reasons some powders may taste a little off).

Below, find exactly how to make your collagen taste superb: