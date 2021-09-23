Sometimes it’s not the collagen itself—it's the excipients. Excipients, in case you need a refresher, refer to the "other ingredients" section on the label: the nonactive players in your supplement. Some of these additives (binders, preservatives, synthetic colors or flavors, artificial sweeteners, et al.) can leave a bitter aftertaste—so it's important to do your research and find a powder that extracts its "others" from plant- and mineral-based sources, or features no "others" at all! (Our curated list of 16 best collagen supplements should get you started.)