Lower back pain can be anything from mild to a serious problem, and while there's plenty of exercises that can help alleviate that pain, for some people more focused efforts are needed.

A new study from researchers at Boston Medical Center set out to evaluate the efficacy of different treatment options for lower back pain. In the process, they found a simple thing that can help maximize the benefits of a regular yoga practice for lower back pain.

According to the results of the study, simply expecting your yoga practice to help improve your back pain will actually make it more effective than physical therapy, one of the other treatment options they considered in the study.

"Adults living with chronic low back pain could benefit from a multi-disciplinary approach to treatment including yoga or physical therapy, especially when they are already using pain medication,' explains Eric Roseen, DC, MSc, a chiropractic physician who worked on the study.

Focusing on a population that was made up of predominately non-white and low-income patients, participants involved in the yoga focused group joined 12 weeks of group-based hatha yoga classes, each 75-minutes. The classes incorporated a mixture of poses, but also meditation, breathing exercises, and Yogic philosophy. They were also encouraged to incorporate a half-hour of at home practice during the week, for which the study provided supplies.

In addition to physical practices, the study also considered the benefits of using a self-care practice to alleviate back pain. This involved participants reading from a copy of The Back Pain Handbook to learn management strategies—and was the least effective of the three options.