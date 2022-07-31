 Skip to content

Yes, Banana Milk Is A Thing—Here's How To Make It Taste Even Better

Yes, Banana Milk Is A Thing—Here's How To Make It Taste Even Better

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Healthy Chocolate Smoothie Recipe

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

July 31, 2022
July 31, 2022 — 11:00 AM

In the world of plant-based milks, banana milk might not be on your radar. However, we would argue its time to stock up on the milk alternative: In fact, it makes a pretty good base for most beverages, given its light and subtly sweet flavor. And when you combine it with a rich organic cocoa powder (found in our chocolate beauty & gut collagen+), it tastes like a fudge-covered banana.

Allow us to share our go-to banana chocolate milk recipe that's absolutely delicious, packed with nutrients, and will make your mouth water.

How to make chocolate collagen banana milk. 

What you’ll need:

How to: 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(94)
beauty & gut collagen+

All you have to do is mix the banana milk with the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ to make a creamy, delicious beverage. You can choose to use a blender or an electric whisk (like this one from Amazon). 

Once mixed, you can add a few ice cubes for a new take on traditional chocolate milk, or heat up your blend for elevated hot cocoa. If you have a sweet tooth, you may want to add a natural sweetener to the mix, as the collagen powder and banana milk are both free of added sugars (a major bonus for those looking to limit their sugar intake). 

Nutritional breakdown.

In addition to healthy carbs (including fiber), protein, and fat—check out the impressive array of vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and bioactives you’ll be getting in this one, simple drink: 

We know—that’s a lot, given this chocolate collagen banana milk takes about one minute to whip up. There are plenty of full-body benefits that come from these ingredients, especially those hydrolyzed collagen peptides—you can read all about them here.*

The takeaway. 

While almond and oat may be the most well-known alternative milks, they certainly have some competition as nutrient-rich banana milk becomes more and more popular. This chocolate collagen banana milk recipe is quick, easy as can be, and contains ingredients packed with full-body benefits.* Plus, the taste is unmatched—if you love chocolate-covered bananas, you'll fall in love with this flavorful recipe.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
