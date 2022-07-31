In the world of plant-based milks, banana milk might not be on your radar. However, we would argue its time to stock up on the milk alternative: In fact, it makes a pretty good base for most beverages, given its light and subtly sweet flavor. And when you combine it with a rich organic cocoa powder (found in our chocolate beauty & gut collagen+), it tastes like a fudge-covered banana.

Allow us to share our go-to banana chocolate milk recipe that's absolutely delicious, packed with nutrients, and will make your mouth water.