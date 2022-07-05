To promote her newly released skin care line, Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber launched a skin-loving smoothie at the California mecca of luxury health food, Erewhon Market. At a whopping $17, the “Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie,” might not have the same effect on your wallet as it does on your complexion.

Erewhon posted the ingredient list for the smoothie on Instagram, which includes classic items like collagen powder, strawberries, almond milk, coconut cream, maple syrup, etc. As you read through the list of 10 different unique additions, you’ll come across one elusive item: Hyaluronic acid.

Here, we have a dupe recipe that will check all of the boxes, and even combine some of these seemingly unattainable ingredients into one step.