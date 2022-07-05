 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
How To Make Hailey Bieber's Skin Smoothie At Home

How To Make Hailey Bieber's Skin Smoothie At Home

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Berry Smoothie

Image by Jill Chen / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 5, 2022 — 10:03 AM

To promote her newly released skin care line, Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber launched a skin-loving smoothie at the California mecca of luxury health food, Erewhon Market. At a whopping $17, the “Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie,” might not have the same effect on your wallet as it does on your complexion. 

Erewhon posted the ingredient list for the smoothie on Instagram, which includes classic items like collagen powder, strawberries, almond milk, coconut cream, maple syrup, etc. As you read through the list of 10 different unique additions, you’ll come across one elusive item: Hyaluronic acid

Here, we have a dupe recipe that will check all of the boxes, and even combine some of these seemingly unattainable ingredients into one step.

How to make the Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie at home: 

Serves 1

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup almond milk (or milk of choice)
  • 2 cups frozen strawberries
  • 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
  • 1 tablespoon sea moss gel
  • ½ cup coconut cream 
  • ¼ avocado  
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup 
  • 2 softened dates 

How to: 

As with most smoothies, all you have to do is blend together the ingredients listed and adjust how much milk you use to find your ideal consistency. For a smoother texture, soak your dates in room temperature water the evening before, or at least a few hours before you blend. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Why this is the ultimate dupe recipe: 

Hailey Biber and the Erewhon team are right: Collagen and hyaluronic acid are skin-loving ingredients.* At mbg, we’re well aware of this fact as well, which is why we included both of them in our beauty & gut collagen+ blend. 

In one scoop of this supplement, you’ll get 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid. What will this do for your skin exactly? Well, your body naturally produces hyaluronic acid, which supports skin hydration from the inside out.* As you age, your hyaluronic acid supply begins to dwindle, which is where supplementation comes into play.* 

Research shows positive effects of replenishing your natural HA with supplements: One study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.* 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(69)
beauty & gut collagen+

Not to mention, this blend contains 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides as well, all in the same step. Not so bad, huh?

And we'd be remiss not to mention, but hyaluronic acid, your skin’s natural collagen production fades with age. Around your mid to late 20s (depending on genetics), your collagen production will slow down. From that point on, you’ll lose about 1% of your collagen stash every year. And once menopause comes along, you can actually lose around 30 percent

Collagen plays a major role in supporting healthy, youthful-looking skin.* The list of benefits of collagen supplementation is a mile long, but here’s a guide to get you started

We appreciate the emphasis on caring for your skin from the inside out, and this dupe recipe is a great way to do just that from your own home. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

A smoothie that contains hyaluronic acid and collagen is certainly one worthy of a “skin smoothie” title. That being said, these ingredients aren’t always easy to come by. We’ve made it possible to get most of that goodness in one step with our collagen supplement.* Oh, and if you're chasing dewy skin, there’s added benefit to using hyaluronic acid as a topical serum as well—here are some of our top picks

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(69)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(69)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Refreshing Iced Tea Recipe Is A+ For Glowing Skin & Summer Sipping

Hannah Frye
This Refreshing Iced Tea Recipe Is A+ For Glowing Skin & Summer Sipping
Recipes

This Recipe For Fudge Pops Is Delightfully Nostalgic & Surprisingly Healthy

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Recipe For Fudge Pops Is Delightfully Nostalgic & Surprisingly Healthy
Love

This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist

Merrell Readman
This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist
Integrative Health

Do This After Every Meal To Balance Your Blood Sugar, Says A Biochemist

Hannah Frye
Do This After Every Meal To Balance Your Blood Sugar, Says A Biochemist
Beauty

This Carotenoid Reduces Wrinkles & Age Spots In As Little As 6 (!) Weeks*

Jamie Schneider
This Carotenoid Reduces Wrinkles & Age Spots In As Little As 6 (!) Weeks*
Integrative Health

Most People Don't Wash Strawberries Correctly: Try This Expert-Backed Method

Merrell Readman
Most People Don't Wash Strawberries Correctly: Try This Expert-Backed Method
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You’re Going To Want To Read This

Hannah Frye
If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You’re Going To Want To Read This
Beauty

I’m A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules

Alexandra Engler
I’m A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules
Integrative Health

How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved

Abby Moore
How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved
Motivation

Move Over Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health

Merrell Readman
Move Over Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health
Motivation

Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)

Merrell Readman
Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)
Spirituality

5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature

George Lizos
5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-hailey-biebers-skin-smoothie-at-home
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!