You'll need water kefir grains, which are easily ordered online for less than $20 (we like this brand), a fine-mesh strainer to remove the grains from the fermented liquid (something like this would work well), and a large jar to store your water kefir in.

To make the water kefir, just fill a half-gallon jar with 4 cups of room temperature water. Stir in ¼ cup of sugar until it dissolves (alternatively, you can use fruit juice and skip the sugar—the juice will have enough sugar to feed the bacteria). Add the ¼ cup of kefir grains and cover loosely (with a lid that's not left on all the way or a thin kitchen cloth), and let sit at room temperature for 24 to 48 hours.

Strain out the kefir grains and add them to new a batch. You can drink the water kefir as is or do a second ferment, which allows you to add flavor and make it fizzier.

If you're doing a second ferment, add the strained liquid to a jar with fresh muddled fruit, herbs, vanilla extract, juice—the sky is the limit. Cover this one tightly with a metal lid, and leave on the counter for 24 hours, unscrewing the lid to "burp" the jar a few times in the day. When it's fizzy, transfer it to the fridge and enjoy!