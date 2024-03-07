Advertisement
This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar
The "everything shower" is, well, everywhere. From TikTok tutorials to readable guides, the lengthy bathing routine is less of a trend these days and more just a part of the beauty zeitgeist.
Personally, I'm a fan of this whole "everything" concept, and I think it can be applied to more than just the shower. In fact, I think it's just right for the kitchen—specifically, for smoothie making.
To come, my recipe for a delicious "everything skin smoothie" packed with antioxidants, protein, fatty acids, and plenty more ingredients to keep your complexion glowing from within.
The Everything Skin Smoothie recipe
Ingredients
- 2 cups frozen strawberries (or fruit of choice)
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
- 1½ cups coconut milk
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen chocolate grass-fed whey protein isolate+
The benefits
Yes, it's quite a simple recipe. But, given the double-supplement inclusion, you'll get a host of ingredients hidden behind the rich chocolate-strawberry flavor including:
- Hyaluronic acid
- Collagen peptides
- Vitamins C and E
- L-glutamine
- Keratin
- Biotin
- Cinnamon
- …and so much more
And while you don't have to choose coconut milk, the option does come with a load of healthy fats that have been shown to support complexion including a balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
Plus, this smoothie is free of added sugars. Instead, the sweet flavor comes from the frozen berries and monk fruit sweetener included in both of the chocolate supplements.
By adding the extra whey protein, you'll supply your body with the amino acids it needs to create a strong, firm dermal layer.*
"A sufficient amount of protein as part of a healthy diet is essential to support the body's ability to synthesize proteins of all types, including those in the skin," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., told mindbodygreen*. And while collagen does contain amino acids, it's not a complete protein on its own like whey.
When you add in hyaluronic acid for optimized skin hydration, vitamin C for collagen function, and throw in extras like keratin and biotin for hair and nail support, it truly embodies the "everything skin smoothie" title.* Plus, it tastes like a chocolate-covered strawberry.
The takeaway
While the "everything shower" takes center stage for popularity, I'd argue the next big rendition should be the "everything skin smoothie" which packs as many skin-boosting ingredients into one tasty blend. Here, more glow-boosting foods to consider adding to your grocery list.
