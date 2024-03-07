Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
March 07, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Red smoothie in a pretty glass
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
March 07, 2024

The "everything shower" is, well, everywhere. From TikTok tutorials to readable guides, the lengthy bathing routine is less of a trend these days and more just a part of the beauty zeitgeist.

Personally, I'm a fan of this whole "everything" concept, and I think it can be applied to more than just the shower. In fact, I think it's just right for the kitchen—specifically, for smoothie making. 

To come, my recipe for a delicious "everything skin smoothie" packed with antioxidants, protein, fatty acids, and plenty more ingredients to keep your complexion glowing from within. 

The Everything Skin Smoothie recipe

Ingredients

The benefits

Yes, it's quite a simple recipe. But, given the double-supplement inclusion, you'll get a host of ingredients hidden behind the rich chocolate-strawberry flavor including: 

And while you don't have to choose coconut milk, the option does come with a load of healthy fats that have been shown to support complexion including a balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. 

RELATED READ: Why Fatty Acids Are So Great for Skin and Full-Body Health

Plus, this smoothie is free of added sugars. Instead, the sweet flavor comes from the frozen berries and monk fruit sweetener included in both of the chocolate supplements. 

By adding the extra whey protein, you'll supply your body with the amino acids it needs to create a strong, firm dermal layer.* 

"A sufficient amount of protein as part of a healthy diet is essential to support the body's ability to synthesize proteins of all types, including those in the skin," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., told mindbodygreen*. And while collagen does contain amino acids, it's not a complete protein on its own like whey. 

When you add in hyaluronic acid for optimized skin hydration, vitamin C for collagen function, and throw in extras like keratin and biotin for hair and nail support, it truly embodies the "everything skin smoothie" title.* Plus, it tastes like a chocolate-covered strawberry. 

The takeaway

While the "everything shower" takes center stage for popularity, I'd argue the next big rendition should be the "everything skin smoothie" which packs as many skin-boosting ingredients into one tasty blend. Here, more glow-boosting foods to consider adding to your grocery list.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type
Functional Food

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type

Jennifer Northrop

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance
Functional Food

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance

Jamie Schneider

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More
Functional Food

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef
Functional Food

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef

Jason Wachob

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition
Functional Food

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition

Hannah Frye

Trying To Build Muscle? Add One Of These Whey Proteins To Your Routine*
Functional Food

Trying To Build Muscle? Add One Of These Whey Proteins To Your Routine*

Emma Loewe

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type
Functional Food

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type

Jennifer Northrop

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance
Functional Food

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance

Jamie Schneider

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More
Functional Food

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef
Functional Food

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef

Jason Wachob

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition
Functional Food

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition

Hannah Frye

Trying To Build Muscle? Add One Of These Whey Proteins To Your Routine*
Functional Food

Trying To Build Muscle? Add One Of These Whey Proteins To Your Routine*

Emma Loewe

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.