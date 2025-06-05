Of all the household chores, washing dishes wreaks a special sort of havoc on your hands: Soaking your nails in water can cause them to expand and contract, which can make them brittle and weak over time; and the hot water temperature, while perfect for scrubbing off grime, can strip the skin of its natural oils and lipids. Not to mention, even the most natural-leaning dish soaps can contain drying ingredients—like vinegar and lemon—which can cause cracked and scaly hands. Bottom line? You might want to invest in a set of dishwashing gloves in order to protect your paws as you scrub down the flatware.