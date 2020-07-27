First thing’s first: Detangle your hair while it’s dry. “It will make detangling easier when [the] hair is wet with conditioner,” she explains. As we know, the strands are at their most fragile when wet—just as you wouldn't want to rub too harshly with a towel post-shower, you don’t want to be wrestling with any knots mid-rinse.

Then, she adds a ripe avocado, two eggs, a spoonful of mayonnaise (she uses Primal Kitchen’s mayo with avocado oil), and what looks like a heaping tablespoon (we’re eyeballing, here) of black castor oil to a blender. All of which are great ingredients for healthy hair, really: Avocado contains natural oils that provide shine and antioxidants; egg yolks have amino acids to help keep strands smooth, nourished, and even protected against sun damage and pollution. Lastly, castor oil has quite the reputation in the beauty space—it’s been used for ages in the Caribbean and in India—with some even touting it as a golden elixir for hair growth.

Blend it all up, and you’ve got yourself an all-natural, hydrating hair mask. Cardi suggests applying the mask all over your hair—coating every strand—before letting it set. “Keep [it on your] hair for as long as you can,” she adds. You can even secure a cap or head scarf around your coated strands, if you’re worried about transferring any goo (it’ll also keep you from running your fingers through your hair, a recipe for frizz).

After your hair is amply hydrated, simply shampoo and condition as normal. Cardi also likes to mist some rice water post-wash, as the spray is rich in minerals and amino acids that can help strengthen strands. You can then follow her blow-dry routine, if you so choose (she recommends rollers before drying to minimize direct heat to wet hair), or simply wash-and-go.