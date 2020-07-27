mindbodygreen

Cardi B Keeps Her Hair Growing With This Easy DIY Hydrating Mask

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Cardi B Keeps Her Hair Growing With This Easy DIY Hydrating Mask

Image by mbg Creative / Dia Dipasupil/Getty

July 27, 2020 — 21:25 PM

Cardi B is certainly no stranger to DIY: The Grammy Award-winning rapper has shared her go-to concoctions over Instagram stories, gracing her 71 million followers with all the hair-healthy ingredients found in the kitchen (they're kid-approved as well, as she previously slathered on her daughter, Kulture’s, baby curls and coils). 

And recently, Cardi took to her grid to share all the details of her famous DIY hair mask—just four, simple ingredients for healthy, hydrated hair. She even swears by the goop for hair growth: "My hair didn’t pass my shoulder,” she writes in the caption. “With discipline it’s like this today.” Those of us itching for long, moisturized tresses are fervently taking notes.

Here’s exactly how to make her hair mask at home. Bonus: It works for every hair type, per Cardi:

How to make Cardi B’s hydrating hair mask. 

First thing’s first: Detangle your hair while it’s dry. “It will make detangling easier when [the] hair is wet with conditioner,” she explains. As we know, the strands are at their most fragile when wet—just as you wouldn't want to rub too harshly with a towel post-shower, you don’t want to be wrestling with any knots mid-rinse.

Then, she adds a ripe avocado, two eggs, a spoonful of mayonnaise (she uses Primal Kitchen’s mayo with avocado oil), and what looks like a heaping tablespoon (we’re eyeballing, here) of black castor oil to a blender. All of which are great ingredients for healthy hair, really: Avocado contains natural oils that provide shine and antioxidants; egg yolks have amino acids to help keep strands smooth, nourished, and even protected against sun damage and pollution. Lastly, castor oil has quite the reputation in the beauty space—it’s been used for ages in the Caribbean and in India—with some even touting it as a golden elixir for hair growth

Blend it all up, and you’ve got yourself an all-natural, hydrating hair mask. Cardi suggests applying the mask all over your hair—coating every strand—before letting it set. “Keep [it on your] hair for as long as you can,” she adds. You can even secure a cap or head scarf around your coated strands, if you’re worried about transferring any goo (it’ll also keep you from running your fingers through your hair, a recipe for frizz). 

After your hair is amply hydrated, simply shampoo and condition as normal. Cardi also likes to mist some rice water post-wash, as the spray is rich in minerals and amino acids that can help strengthen strands. You can then follow her blow-dry routine, if you so choose (she recommends rollers before drying to minimize direct heat to wet hair), or simply wash-and-go. 

The takeaway. 

Sure, you could snag a moisturizing hair mask the next time you’re out browsing for beauty, but why not make your own in a pinch? With just four 100% natural ingredients (avocado, eggs, mayo, and castor oil) you’ve got yourself a hydrating hair mask that’s incredibly easy to whip up. If you don’t have any of the ingredients on-hand, no sweat: That’s the beauty of DIY—you have the freedom to mix and match. Luckily, there’s no shortage of antioxidant-rich ingredients to toss into the blend.  

