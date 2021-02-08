How To Increase Your Orgasm Odds: Why Improving Sleep and Stress Management Are Key for Your Sex Life

There’s a reason “I’m just not in the mood” is such a common phrase in our collective lexicon — it’s just how we FEEL in so many different scenarios. Whether it’s at the office, the gym, in the kitchen, or the bedroom, sometimes we just don’t feel motivated to do what we expect from ourselves. Not to worry though — these emotions aren’t just totally natural, they’re also perfect opportunities to take mental and physical inventory of ourselves.
We learn as much about our mind and physical body when we don’t want to do something as when we do. It’s time we analyze what affects our moods and energy (especially as women) so we can improve our well-being inside and outside of the bedroom. Being able to fully enjoy sex (and achieve orgasm) goes well beyond intercourse: full-body well-being means full participation and pleasure… but where do we start?
Answer: by focusing on fundamental healthy habits and integrating science-backed supplement support from Libby into our wellness regimen. Developing a strong libido is actually similar to a productive morning routine — healthy habits start at night:
Shop Libby:
Mood + Libido Support Supplement
Prioritize your sleep
After a restless night of tossing and turning, how do you feel the next day? How are your energy levels? Do you feel like you’ll be relying on adrenaline to make it through the day? How connected to your mind and body are you? It doesn’t take a medical degree to predict these answers. Lack of sleep affects our full-body mood, productivity, and sexual desire. In fact, sleep studies have directly linked longer, quality sleep to heightened next-day arousal.
A quality snooze (and thus quality sex) starts with the basics: get screens out of the bedroom, establish a routine, regulate your body temperature, and be extra mindful of what you eat and drink prior to winding down. In addition to monitoring the usual sleep-prevention culprits (caffeine and alcohol), studies have shown that adding functional foods like panax notoginseng and saffron into your diet can have a positive impact on your sleep quality. These habits may not sound groundbreaking, but trust us, they’re key for a sleep cycle that truly recharges your body and strengthens your natural rhythms.
Pro Tip: When you wake from your slumber, pair your protein-rich breakfast and coffee of choice with a Libby “In The Mood” supplement. With ingredients like Panox NotoGinseng and Saffron, you’ll start to support your next night’s rest before you’ve started your day. Talk about efficient.
Ditch the “power through it” mentality
Once you’ve got your resting hours sorted, focus on your waking ones. The key to managing stress, anxiety, and everyday agitations? Stop resisting them. In 2021, I think we all can realize the “no pain no gain” and “grin and bear it” mentalities are dated and reductive.
The time to unpack, acknowledge, cope with, and FEEL your feelings is now. No, this isn’t an open invitation to abandon all reservations and meltdown at your desk, but if your negative emotions, consistent worry, and general irritability are at an all time high, take a step back and focus on developing habits that allow you to establish a more positive baseline. By tuning into the present, letting go of “what ifs,” progressive muscle relaxation, engaging the five senses and more, you can manage and self-soothe when you start to feel out of sorts. The key is to create an anti-anxiety toolbox of tried-and-true techniques to have at your fingertips.
Anxiety and your libido are closely linked, and that’s through your mood and disposition. You can’t get “in the mood” when you’re plainly in a mood. You also, unfortunately, can’t WILL yourself to orgasm. That said, if you’re able to lessen the impact of daily stressors with the help of your anti-anxiety toolbox, and connect to your body and your partner, you’ll absolutely increase your orgasm odds. It’s worth putting in the work and study (check out the 24 types of orgasm). After all, intimacy and connection are pillars of a life well-lived and well-loved.
Focus on overall vitality
With sleep improved and stress sorted, there’s space to think big picture. Sometimes we hit the gym, meditate, or take a long walk to get out of our heads and into our bodies. A similar approach can be taken when it comes to your libido and overall mood. Rather than kicking yourself for not being able to turn it on and off like a lightswitch (or some of your male counterparts), focus instead on what makes you happy, big and small.
Go back to basics: move your body, calm your mind, prioritize your passions and do what makes you feel like you. You’ll slowly find yourself in a better mood, and hopefully, in the mood. Your body has a unique chemistry that you’re the only expert on. By taking a day-by-day, mindful approach to support your whole-body wellness with help from Libby, you’ll start to tackle the external and internal factors that impact your inner fire. Find a routine that adapts to you and a supplement like Libby that does the same.
High quality sleep + less stress + improved mood and overall vitality + daily Libby = destination orgasm.