“Don’t detangle with your hair brush horizontal,” he notes. “Look how the bristles are aligned when you hold it vertically.” Oftentimes, the bristles will have neat, vertical rows, so the hair can easily slide through the gaps. Whereas if you angle the brush against the grain (aka horizontally), the strands have to twist and turn in order to weave through those bristles, which can lead to snarls.

As soon as I saw this tip, I had to put it to the test. I typically detangle with a brush before showering and stick to a wide-toothed comb when my hair is wet—so before hopping under the spray, I coated my hair in argan oil, gave myself a brief scalp massage, then held the brush vertically as I ran it through my strands. I totally agree with Newman when he says: “The brush just slides through your hair.” I didn’t have to stop as many times to work through stubborn knots with my fingers, and I was able to detangle my whole mane without any urge to pull or tug.

You’ll still want to start at the ends of your hair and work your way up to the roots, and you’ll want to have a detangler, leave-in, or oil to give the strands some slip. But holding the brush vertically definitely makes the venture a whole lot easier—and less painful.