 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
You're Probably Holding Your Hair Brush Wrong — How To Detangle Like A Pro

You're Probably Holding Your Hair Brush Wrong — How To Detangle Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
You're Probably Holding Your Hair Brush Wrong — How To Use It Like A Pro

Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

January 19, 2022 — 12:03 PM

Don’t panic, but you’re probably holding your hair brush wrong. OK, that might not be cause for alarm for most people, but for those with an easily knotted mane (right there with you!), any tip that makes detangling a touch easier is a tip worth investigating. 

In fact, NYC-based hairstylist Matt Newman calls this hair brush tip his “favorite beauty hack of 2021” over on TikTok. Below, he explains why your angle is everything. 

How to hold your hair brush for zero tangles. 

Perhaps you have your detangling down to a science: Maybe you run a brush through the strands right before your shower, or maybe you work through knots in the shower under loads of conditioner. (See here whether you should detangle your hair wet or dry.) And you might use different tools to achieve different outcomes, but if you do use a brush (be it a bristle brush or sturdy paddle number), Newman suggests checking the direction those bristles line up.  

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

“Don’t detangle with your hair brush horizontal,” he notes. “Look how the bristles are aligned when you hold it vertically.” Oftentimes, the bristles will have neat, vertical rows, so the hair can easily slide through the gaps. Whereas if you angle the brush against the grain (aka horizontally), the strands have to twist and turn in order to weave through those bristles, which can lead to snarls.

As soon as I saw this tip, I had to put it to the test. I typically detangle with a brush before showering and stick to a wide-toothed comb when my hair is wet—so before hopping under the spray, I coated my hair in argan oil, gave myself a brief scalp massage, then held the brush vertically as I ran it through my strands. I totally agree with Newman when he says: “The brush just slides through your hair.” I didn’t have to stop as many times to work through stubborn knots with my fingers, and I was able to detangle my whole mane without any urge to pull or tug. 

You’ll still want to start at the ends of your hair and work your way up to the roots, and you’ll want to have a detangler, leave-in, or oil to give the strands some slip. But holding the brush vertically definitely makes the venture a whole lot easier—and less painful. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

It’s a simple tip, yet it can make or break your detangling experience. Holding your hair brush vertically means less knots, an easier glide, and, for many, fewer strands floating to the floor. 

beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Easy Trick Can Make Your Lashes Lifted & Doll-Like (No Curler Necessary!)

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Can Make Your Lashes Lifted & Doll-Like (No Curler Necessary!)
Beauty

Lusting After Long Locks? Try These 10 Oils For Healthy Hair Growth

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Lusting After Long Locks? Try These 10 Oils For Healthy Hair Growth
Personal Growth

A Self-Made Millionaire Shares Her Financial Wellness Tips, If You're Curious

Brianna Firestone
A Self-Made Millionaire Shares Her Financial Wellness Tips, If You're Curious
Spirituality

Why You Should Reflect On Relationships This Week & 3 Questions To Help

Natasha Levinger
Why You Should Reflect On Relationships This Week & 3 Questions To Help
Change-Makers

7 Ways To Make Less Trash (And Make New Friends Doing It) This Year

Tara McKenna
7 Ways To Make Less Trash (And Make New Friends Doing It) This Year
Meditation

How To Overcome Your Fears So You Can Start Living The Life You Want

Kimberly Snyder
How To Overcome Your Fears So You Can Start Living The Life You Want
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Mantra You Need For 2022, Based On Your Moon Sign In Vedic Astrology

Katy Jane, Ph.D.
The Mantra You Need For 2022, Based On Your Moon Sign In Vedic Astrology
Integrative Health

I Wanted Better Sleep Without The Grogginess: This Supplement Ticked Every Box*

Kit G. Murphy
I Wanted Better Sleep Without The Grogginess: This Supplement Ticked Every Box*
Love

A Psychologist Explains How Keeping Secrets Can Backfire On Couples

Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
A Psychologist Explains How Keeping Secrets Can Backfire On Couples
Integrative Health

If You're Ignoring These Daily Habits, Your Sleep Could Suffer

Jason Wachob
If You're Ignoring These Daily Habits, Your Sleep Could Suffer
Functional Food

This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron, Fiber & Protein

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron, Fiber & Protein
Mental Health

How This Functional MD Transformed Her Mental Health For Good

Robin Berzin, M.D.
How This Functional MD Transformed Her Mental Health For Good
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-hold-your-hair-brush-for-way-less-tangles
beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!