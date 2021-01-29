If you've suffered from anorexia or bulimia in the past, you know recovery can be a long road as you make peace with food, your body, and the very real life triggers that led to your eating disorder in the first place.

What many of the women I see in my medical practice who have struggled with an eating disorder didn't expect was that they'd find themselves facing long-term consequences in the form of a slow-functioning thyroid and imbalances in the adrenal stress response, with symptoms like: