You might be in a monogamous partnership or you might be in an open relationship, or you might be in a committed thruple, multuple (I think I made that word up, but it sounds right, right?), or polycule. Maybe you were in a long-­term relationship in which the sexual connection didn’t last, and you’d like to understand why that happened and how to prevent it in the future. Maybe you haven’t yet been in a long-­term relationship but you would like to be someday, and you want to know how to build a sexual connection, from day one, that will last. If you’re a human who lives in a body and wants to know more about having good sex, ­really good sex, spectacular sex, and universe-­dissolving sex with another person over the long term, this book is for you.