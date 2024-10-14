Technically, there isn't any hard science to back up any castor oil claims (for both lash and general hair growth, it turns out). But as board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE, has told us about castor oil for lashes, "There is no denying its anecdotal powers and prowess." Its moisturizing and antioxidant capabilities have made it a beloved staple for years in both Ayurvedic and Black households, and even if it doesn't promote growth, per se, it can certainly keep the lashes you do have nourished and healthy. "It is super hydrating, so lashes don't become brittle and dry or break, which happens as we age," Shamban follows.