Vitamin D is an essential nutrient—but many (most) people don’t get enough of it. In fact, research has shown that 93 to 100% of Americans fail to consume just 400 IU from their diet each day. Further, almost half the population in the U.S. is insufficient in the sunshine vitamin (considering all inputs from sun, diet, etc.!), which just really isn’t great news for our overall health.

If you’re one of those people—and, well, there's a pretty good chance you might be—it’s important to do what you can to get more vitamin D in your life. Here’s what you need to know about this crucial vitamin—and how to get your levels up (and stay up).