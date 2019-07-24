I've been making a lot of pesto lately (honestly, my basil plant is about to bust the confines of my tiny garden). And I don't know about you, but I use a lot of garlic in my pesto. I'm one of those "if the recipe calls for one clove, use five cloves" kind of home cooks.

While this approach can have great health perks (garlic is one of our favorite cancer-fighting foods), all that chopping can really stink up your fingers. I've gotten up the next morning after chopping garlic for dinner and my fingers have still smelled, despite ample hand washing.

When you search online, there is no shortage of message boards and articles proclaiming that all sorts of weird things (like rubbing a stainless-steel spoon over your fingers) neutralize or eliminate garlic odors better than hand soap. But do they work? After whipping up various garlic-laced goodies, I tested out some of the most popular remedies circulating the internet featuring common household items and ingredients. Here are a few that nixed the odor pretty effectively—with a few caveats.

(Pro tip: Whichever method you choose, first wash your hands with soap and use cool water. Warm water, on the other hand, seems to open up the pores on your hands allowing the garlicky scent to penetrate deeper.)