Beachy, natural-looking waves are always on trend, no matter the season. In order to achieve this look without actually swimming, Marjan calls upon a straightening technique, texture sprays, and overnight braids to mimic the unrefined, intentionally messy look. If you're on the hunt for new styling products to nail this look, here are 11 clean and natural options to get you started. And if you have a curlier strand pattern but still want to hop on the heatless curls bandwagon, here's a full guide to define your ringlets.