Going back to this being a journey, there can be stops and starts, and/or big forward movement followed by backsliding, when you're releasing old patterns. The image of a spiral is an oft-used spiritual concept because life doesn't always move along in a straight line, as we would like to believe. It's more complex than that, which we realize when an old wound is triggered or when a positive past aspect of our life appears again in the present to get our attention.