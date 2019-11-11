How To Run Parent-Teacher Meetings Like An Expert

Would you give your life savings to an investment broker you never met? Purchase a home you never saw? Buy a car you never drove? So why put your children's future in the hands of teachers you don't know? Since the investment in your child's future is of the utmost importance, closely managing that investment should be paramount in your thinking. You begin by being involved in your children's education, holding both them and their teachers accountable, which guarantees you get the best return on your educational investment in your children.

As previously stated, developing strong partnerships with your child's teachers becomes an essential part of that investment because it deals with the business of your child's future. When parents view their child's education as similar to an investment, they can become more effective at managing their child's progress toward their highest level of achievement to get the best return. This 18-year commitment can become a highly significant asset to a child's learning career, which will pay huge dividends now, in your child's future, and for the rest of his or her life.

Parents need to recognize the attention that their children need and receive in a classroom is in direct relationship to their involvement with their child's teacher. In order to have those needs realized, parents must support open and ongoing communication channels between themselves and their children's teachers. Leaving your child's academic success solely up to teachers whom you have no relationship with may suggest to them you hold a lower classroom expectation for your child and the product the teacher presents. Remember, your child is one of many students in a classroom over 12 years. Whatever goal you have regarding your child's education may not be realized unless you're involved.