Top Child Care Experts Explain Those First Messy Weeks of Development 

Like physical growth, mental growth does not unfold smoothly and gradually; instead, there are steady periods followed by a sudden increase. It is as if your baby literally leaps to another level of development. These leaps are difficult for a baby. Taking a leap means that perception shifts; suddenly, for a while, the world looks unfamiliar to the baby. It's like she's on a new planet and everything is different. What would you do in this situation? You might cry, be cranky, and cling onto the only people you recognize, right? That is why a leap always starts with the fussy phase. Luckily, we know when these leaps are likely to occur and how you can help your baby through them. For example, consider the fifth leap, which happens around six months. Your baby now understands "relationships" for the first time—for example, the spatial relationship between two objects. This is why, after taking this leap, a baby starts to really cry more whenever you leave the room or when he doesn't see you anymore. He now understands that you can move and that the space between you two gets bigger and that there is nothing he can do to stop you, except to let you hear that he really wants you to close the gap.